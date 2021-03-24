Emmanuel Macron admits EU leaders didn't believe jabs would be ready so soon

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Macron said the EU was &quot;wrong to lack ambition&quot; - GETTY IMAGES
European leaders failed to see that Covid-19 vaccines would be developed as soon as they were and this was why rollouts in the EU now lagged behind some other countries, Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"Everybody, all the experts said: Never in the history of mankind was a vaccine developed in less than a year," the French president told Greek television channel ERT.

In a rare admission of failure, Mr Macron said: "We didn't shoot for the stars. That should be a lesson for all of us.

"We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness, I would say, to say: It's possible, let's do it."

European Union leaders are struggling to speed up vaccinations, trailing countries such as Britain and the United States and facing supply delays.

Mr Macron has been criticised at home for a faltering rollout which has been slowed by bureaucracy and public mistrust of vaccines.

"We didn't think it would happen that quickly," Mr Macron said. "You can give that to the Americans. As early as the summer of 2020 they said: 'Let's pull out all the stops and do it'.

"As far as we're concerned, we didn't go fast enough, strong enough on this.

"We thought the vaccines would take time to take off."

The EU tightened its oversight of coronavirus vaccine exports on Wednesday, giving it greater scope to block shipments to countries with higher inoculation rates, such as Britain, or to countries that are not sharing the doses they produce.

How many people have been vaccinated in France?
  • Cuomo gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests: Washington Post

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave family members, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, special access to state-administered COVID-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, faces bipartisan calls to resign over accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct from at least eight women and disclosures that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the pandemic. The Post, which cited three unnamed people with knowledge of the situation, reported that a top state doctor made house calls to some of the governor's family members or close associates, including his brother, to administer the tests.