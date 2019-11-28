Emmanuel Macron defends Nato 'brain death' claims as 'wake up call' to alliance ahead of crunch summit

President Emmanuel Macron of France ruffled Nato feathers by claiming the alliance was 'brain dead' - REUTERS

President Macron of France has defended his controversial claim that Nato was “brain dead”, saying his remarks served as a “wake-up call” to spur the alliance into redefining its strategic goals and asking “who’s the enemy?”.

Paris will urge allies at next week's Nato summit outside London to participate more in fighting the spread of Islamic fundamentalism in the Sahel region of West Africa two days after 13 French soldiers died in a helicopter collision in Mali.

Mr Macron's stark appraisal of the state of the transatlantic alliance triggered sharp reaction from EU allies who believe Europe needs still to rely heavily on Nato for its defence.

"The questions I have asked are open questions, that we haven't solved yet,” said the French president after a meeting in Paris with Nato's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg.

"Peace in Europe, the post-INF (Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty) situation, the relationship with Russia, the Turkey issue, who's the enemy?,” he asked.

“As long as these questions are not resolved, let's not negotiate about cost-sharing and burden-sharing, or this that."

"So we maybe needed a wake-up call. I'm glad it was delivered, and I'm glad everyone now thinks we should rather think about our strategic goals," said Mr Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Nato must define its strategic priorities after meeting alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Credit: Chesnot/ Getty Images Europe More

In this month’s the Economist, the French president warned that a lack of American willingness to defend its members had placed Europe "on the edge of the precipice”.

"I’d argue that we should reassess the reality of what Nato is in the light of the commitment of the United States," he said, pointing to its unexpected troop withdrawal from north-eastern Syria last month, forsaking its Kurdish allies.

The Telegraph understands that President Macron's comments were widely felt by members attending the Nato Foreign Minister's meeting in Brussels last week to be mainly for a domestic audience and would not undermine the residual strength of the alliance..

On Thursday, Nato's chief said that "in uncertain times, we need strong multilateral institutions like Nato," and that he had "good and open discussions" with the French president.

He praised France's role in Mali against an Islamist insurgency and where it suffered its worst military loss in almost 40 years this week when two helicopters collided.

France is to undertake a review of its operation in the Sahel after 13 soldiers died in a helicopter crash in Mali this week Credit: DICOD/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX More