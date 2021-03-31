Emmanuel Macron expected to announce strict new lockdown measures in televised address

French President Emmanuel Macron - AFP

French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce stricter measures to halt an explosion of Covid-19 hospital admissions in a national address on Wednesday.

Pressure is growing on Mr Macron to tighten restrictions, but it is not yet clear whether a third nationwide lockdown will be imposed.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo demanded the closure of schools in the capital on Wednesday, echoing growing calls for closures nationwide.

Figures from hospitals across the country show the third wave of coronavirus, fuelled by the more infectious British variant, could be much worse than the previous ones.

Coronavirus France Spotlight Chart - Cases default

"We are slowing down the epidemic as much as we can, taking into account local situations, national dynamics," said Gabriel Attal, the government's spokesperson, after a weekly government meeting on the health crisis.

"But the key factor remains the situation of our hospitals… The triage of the sick is not an option, it never has been and it never will be," he added in response to growing concerns hospitals in Paris will soon have to choose which patients to treat and let others die.

Internal projections by the Paris public hospitals authority suggest that intensive care units in the region of 12 million people may soon have to find space for more critically ill patients than ever, according to AP.

"We have lost control of the epidemic. The virus is winning," said Patrick Bouet, head of the French medical association, in an open letter.

Copy of How many people have been vaccinated in France?

"Mr President, our fellow citizens, worried every day about themselves and their families, our caregivers exhausted by a merciless fight, can no longer wait. I solemnly ask you to reinforce without delay the sanitary measures… we must lockdown."

France has long prided itself in being one of the countries which has managed to keep children in school the longest during the pandemic, boosting education and reducing social inequality.

But Ms Hidalgo said around 20,000 pupils are not in school in Paris because they are sick or classes are cancelled.

Young people aged 15 to 19 have an infection rate of 850 for 100,000 people in Paris, she added.

With only 12 per cent of French people having received a first dose of the vaccine, it could take another full year to vaccinate all adults in the country despite the campaign speeding up, according to the CovidTracker website.