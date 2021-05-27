Emmanuel Macron says France bears 'overwhelming responsibility' for Rwanda genocide

A person holds a candle during a night vigil to commemorate the 1994 Rwandan Genocide - YASUYOSHI CHIBA /AFP

France bore an "overwhelming responsibility" for failing to stop the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday, saying the country had ignored warnings of impending carnage to back a murderous regime.

While stopping short of issuing a formal apology, the 43-year old French leader said only Rwandans could forgive his country for standing by and not doing more to prevent the massacre of 800,000 people, most of whom were from the ethnic Tutsi group.

"Standing here today, with humility and respect, by your side, I have come to recognise our responsibilities," said Mr Macron in a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where more than 250,000 Tutsi people are buried.

France, he insisted, had a duty to "face history head-on and recognise the suffering she has inflicted on the Rwandan people by too long valuing silence over the examination of the truth".

"France didn't understand that by seeking to prevent a regional conflict or civil war, it stood de facto by a genocidal regime," Mr Macron said.

"By ignoring the warnings of the most lucid observers, France bore overwhelming responsibility in a spiral that led to the worst."

Emmanuel Macron looks at images of genocide victims on display at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where some 250,000 victims of the massacres are buried - LUDOVIC MARIN /AFP

Mr Macron is the first Gallic leader since 2010 to visit the East African nation, which has long accused France of complicity in the killing of some 800,000 mostly Tutsi Rwandans.

He went further than his predecessors, saying that only those who had survived the horrors "can maybe forgive, grant us the gift of forgiveness."

However, Mr Macron said France was "not complicit" in the genocide.

"The killers who stalked the swamps, the hills, the churches, did not have the face of France. France was not an accomplice," he said.

Egide Nkuranga, president of the main survivors' association Ibuka, told AFP he was disappointed that Mr Macron did not "present a clear apology on behalf of the French state".

However he said the speech "really tried to explain the genocide and France's responsibility. It is very important. It shows that he understands us."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame hailed the speech, saying: "His words were something more valuable than an apology. They were the truth."

"Speaking the truth is risky. But you do it because it is right, even when it costs you something, even when it is unpopular."

He said the president’s comments would help to heal wounds between the two countries.

"France and Rwanda are going to relate much better to the benefit of both our peoples, economically, politically and in terms of culture," he said.

"But the relationship between our two countries will never be entirely conventional. There is a special familiarity resulting from the complex and terrible history we share, for better or for worse.

"We have chosen to make it for the better."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (R) receives French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace in Kigali on May 27, 2021. - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Mr Macron's speech came as he kicked off a highly symbolic two-country African tour.

The tone of his comments closely reflected the conclusions of an independent report released in April that he commissioned.

That report concluded that France bore "heavy and overwhelming " responsibility for not doing more to stop the genocide, but that it was not complicit in the slaughter.

Shortly afterwards Rwanda released its own report that found France was aware a genocide was being prepared and bore responsibility for enabling it by continuing in its unwavering support for Rwanda's then-president, Juvenal Habyarimana.

It was the shooting down of Mr Habyarimana's plane that unleashed the 100-day frenzy of killings.

"French officials armed, advised, trained, equipped, and protected the Rwandan government," the report concluded, adding that France covered up its role for years.

Observers said that while the trip would draw criticism from critics of Rwanda's authoritarian regime, it would also help to "normalise relations" with the country after decades of frosty ties.

On Friday, the Elysée Palace said Mr Macron would name a new ambassador to Rwanda, the first accredited French envoy since 2015.