Emmanuel Macron represents 'decay' of France, says man who slapped him in the face

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damien Tarel is a 28-year-old Medieval history fan who teaches European martial arts&#xa0;
Damien Tarel is a 28-year-old Medieval history fan who teaches European martial arts

The medieval martial arts enthusiast who slapped President Emmanuel Macron across the face told a court he was a Right-wing sympathiser who had acted because the president represented all that was rotten with France, BFM TV reported.

Damien Tarel, 28, told the court in Valence that several days ahead of Mr Macron's visit to the southeastern Drome region, he had thought about throwing an egg or a cream tart at the president, the news channel reported.

"I think that Macron represents very neatly the decay of our country," he told the court according to BFM TV. "If I had challenged Macron to a duel at sunrise, I doubt he would have responded."

Mr Macron later described the attack as an isolated incident and said violence and hate were a threat to democracy.

Prosecutors requested an 18-month jail term for Mr Tarel, calling the slap "absolutely unacceptable" and "an act of deliberate violence."

Mr Tarel faced a charge of assault against a public official, an offence which carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a €45,000 fine.

He struck Mr Macron on Tuesday after the president came over to greet a small crowd of onlookers after visiting a professional training college during a trip to take the country's pulse as it emerges from the pandemic and ahead of presidential elections in 2022.

Mr Macron reached out Mr Tarel who was standing behind a security barrier, Mr Tarel then shouted "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and slapped Mr Macron on the left side of his face.

He could also be heard shouting "Montjoie Saint Denis", the army's battle cry when France was still a monarchy.

"It's a patriot's slogan," he was quoted as telling the court.

The unemployed 28 year old told police investigators that he had been close to the anti-government "yellow vest" protest movement which shook the Macron presidency, and held ultra-Right wing political beliefs.

Acquaintances of Mr Tarel described a man who loved period role-play and was not a trouble-maker. The prosecutor said he was not a member of any political or militant group.

Mr Tarel was arrested along with a second man from his hometown of Saint-Vallier.

Police found weapons, a copy of Adolf Hitler's autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf and a red flag with golden sickle and mortar that is the international symbol of the communist movement in the second man's home, local prosecutor Alex Perrin said.

The second man will not face any charges related to the slapping but will be prosecuted for illegal possession of arms in 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Man who slapped Macron tells court the president embodied France's decay: BFM TV

    The medieval martial arts enthusiast who slapped President Emmanuel Macron across the face told a court he was a right-wing sympathiser who had acted because the president represented all that was rotten with France, BFM TV reported. Damien Tarel, 28, told the court in Valence that several days ahead of Macron's visit to the southeastern Drome region, he had thought about throwing an egg or a cream tart at the president, the news channel reported. "I think that Macron represents very neatly the decay of our country," he told the court according to BFM TV.

  • Here's Why You Should Invest in Crane (CR) Stock Right Now

    Crane (CR) is well placed to benefit from strength across its businesses, acquired assets and shareholder-friendly policies.

  • Palace frustration over Lilibet name choice is part of wider annoyance over Sussexes’ departure

    Amid the briefing war that has broken out between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Buckingham Palace and the BBC, what the Queen actually thinks about Harry and Meghan naming their newborn daughter Lilibet has become rather a secondary issue. The palace’s refusal to deny BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond’s report that Her Majesty was "never asked" her opinion on the couple’s decision to name the baby after her childhood nickname speaks volumes about the ongoing disconnect between the instituti

  • Tigray conflict: ‘We have no food, we face death’

    Residents in war-torn Ethiopia tell of looted crops and cattle and no aid as the UN warns of famine.

  • Glenn Beck retracts 'apology' to Obama for calling him racist

    Conservative political commentator Glenn Beck took back his "apology" to former President Barack Obama for calling him a racist in 2009.

  • Katie Hill fights to make revenge porn a federal crime and ponders another run for office

    Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of Santa Clarita is pushing to make revenge porn a federal crime.

  • "Drive SOLO" & Reassess Your Driving Habits: Own the Stock Too?

    You could definitely make a statement driving ElectraMeccanica's (SOLO) flagship SOLO EV but the stock's success will largely depend on the mass adoption of such three-wheeled single-seater EVs.

  • ‘Fossil fuel era rapidly coming to a close’: Climate activists rejoice as Keystone XL pipeline is axed

    Canadian energy group cancels project in victory for Indigenous and environmental groups that have pressures governments to abandon project for more than a decade

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' appears in Washington, D.C. court

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, appeared in federal court on Thursday, where she was prepared to plead guilty for her role in helping her husband run the Sinaloa cartel of smugglers. Clad in a green jumpsuit and wearing a white face mask, Coronel appeared for a court hearing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras. The 31-year-old former beauty queen was arrested in February on allegations that she relayed messages to help Guzman traffic drugs from 2012 to early 2014, and continued delivering messages while visiting him in a Mexican prison following his February 2014 arrest.

  • French President Macron slapped in face on public walkabout

    Two men arrested after president attacked at appearance in southeastern France

  • Woman sentenced for false 911 calls sparking fatal drug raid

    A woman was sentenced on Tuesday to three years and four months in federal prison for making false 911 calls that ultimately resulted in a 2019 drug raid by Houston police that killed both homeowners. Patricia Garcia was the first person to be sentenced in connection with the deadly raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were fatally shot on Jan. 28, 2019. A dozen current and former officers tied to the narcotics unit that conducted the drug raid have been indicted in state and federal court in the wake of the shooting.

  • WATCH: Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has cicada in his beard

    Washington Football Team quarterback continues to own Twitter this week. Yesterday, Fitzpatrick's "back-to-school" pic was hilarious as

  • Nurse’s Attempt To Prove Vaccines Make People Magnetic Hilariously Backfires

    “Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck, too," RN Joanna Overholt told Ohio lawmakers after an aluminum key failed to stick to her neck.

  • Trump bombards supporters with near-constant texts for money, analysis by The Independent finds

    Texts come hours apart with no clear explanation for how the money will be spent

  • Trisha Paytas denied being antisemitic after calling Ethan Klein 'Jewy' while the podcast co-hosts discussed money

    Trisha Paytas says they are not antisemitic but apologized for calling Ethan Klein 'Jewy' in leaked texts during a dispute about 'Frenemies' payment.

  • ‘There’s no room’: COVID takes Haiti by surprise

    For more than a year, Haiti escaped the worst ravages of the COVID pandemic, reporting few cases and fatalities. It was a rare break for the poorest country in the Americas, which has so often been beset by misfortune. Until now. As some countries are already moving into a post-pandemic world thanks to vaccination campaigns, Haiti is grappling with its first serious outbreak, and the country has yet to receive its first batch of vaccine doses or administer a single shot. Doctors like Ronald Laroche are also sounding the alarm. "All public and private sites are taking in patients. There's no room for anymore. More sites must be opened to meet the needs of patients with breathing difficulties, so as to avert a catastrophe." Officially, Haiti has had recorded nearly 16 thousand infections and 333 deaths from COVID-19 among its 11 million people - relatively low case numbers compared to elsewhere in Latin America and the Caribbean. Yet data is limited due to low testing rates and doctors say the real numbers are likely much higher. And local health officials are warning the upwards trend could prove "catastrophic." President Jovenel Moise -- who at one point urged Haitians to drink unproven medicinal tea to ward off the virus -- is now implementing strict public health measures. "We are taking measures to prohibit ceremonies, recreational activities, end of school year celebrations. Those activities are to be prohibited. These are measures taken by the government to protect students and educational personnel during this difficult moment where the coronavirus is causing real victims." Poor sanitation means disease can spread fast in Haiti. Its slums are densely packed, and its already overwhelmed and inefficient healthcare system is dependent on fickle donations. Despite the threat - many locals still dismiss the virus as not a big deal or even doubt its existence. While other Haitians are fearful they could be exposed. HAITIAN CITIZEN, MADJINA ANTOINE:"Even though we try to follow the indications to protect ourselves, it's not easy in Haiti. People are very close to each other inside trucks. If I am wearing my face mask, others do not. We are trying to respect social distancing, washing hands, using hand sanitizer. But in spite of all that, we don't feel protected." Next week, Haiti should receive its first batch of COVID vaccines - 130,000 doses - through the World Health Organization's COVAX vaccination scheme. Providing some hope in the race against the virus.

  • Some inmates saw the Calif. firefighter program as 'redemption.' Newsom is set to close it.

    “I honestly feel that if the programs go away, you’re going to have a whole lot of people going back to their bad ways," a former inmate firefighter said.

  • Majority of police departments refuse to report use of force data for 2nd year

    The FBI launched the National Use of Force Data Collection program in 2019 to provide reliable statistics on law enforcement use-of-force incidents. Despite a presidential order, for the second year in a row, only 27 percent of police departments have supplied the data. As a result, The Washington Post reports that the database will only list participating agencies “and no data about how often police fire their weapons, cause serious injury or kill people,” the outlet writes.

  • House Call: How I’m Celebrating Strawberry Season

    This textured, painted vase looks like the perfect summer tablescape vessel. This strawberry print gives it the extra dose of perfection. Get it now! This whole Marimekko summer collection is stunning and I’m particularly drawn to the Mansikkavuoret pattern (strawberry mountains).

  • Brigitte Macron Suits Up in a Cutoff Vest, Surprisingly Casual Tee & Soft Suede Pumps

    The French first couple stopped by the south of France today.