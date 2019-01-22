Emmbi Industries Limited’s (NSE:EMMBI) Earnings Grew 19%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Emmbi Industries Limited’s (NSE:EMMBI) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

How Did EMMBI’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

EMMBI’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹164m has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 29%, indicating the rate at which EMMBI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Emmbi Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.7% exceeds the IN Packaging industry of 7.1%, indicating Emmbi Industries has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Emmbi Industries’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 17%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Emmbi Industries to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

