Emmerdale to air shock arrest for Rhona Goskirk next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk is arrested next week as her desperate kidnap plan is finally thwarted.

Rhona is forced to face the consequences of her actions when the police catch up with her at the remote holiday cottage.

The village vet ran away with baby Ivy earlier this week after learning that her ex-husband Gus Malcolms was planning to move away to France with the 2-month-old child.

Rhona hid out at a cottage and reached out to her best friend Vanessa Woodfield, who returned from Canada to check on her.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Belle Dingle makes wedding change after cruel Tom King comments

Next week, Vanessa is alarmed to find out why Rhona contacted her. Rhona reveals that she wants to move to Canada with Ivy and needs Vanessa's help to make it happen.

Vanessa points out the obvious drawbacks of the idea, but Rhona refuses to back down.

Back in the village, Rhona's husband Marlon and mum Mary convince Gus to delay calling the police. Gus responds with a final deadline to find Rhona by midday.

After struggling with a poor phone signal at the cottage, Vanessa manages to get in touch with Marlon and she reveals Rhona's location.

ITV

Related: Former Emmerdale star Liam Fox announces new role after Dan Spencer exit

This comes just as Gus is preparing to call the police, but he reluctantly agrees to let Marlon go and talk to Rhona.

When Marlon arrives at the cottage, he finds that Rhona is ready to leave with Ivy. Rhona initially defends her decision, but soon starts to understand the seriousness of her actions.

Marlon is pleased that he seems to be getting through to Rhona, but it's too late as Gus shows up with the police. Rhona is mortified as she's arrested for kidnap.

Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa, recently told us: "Vanessa does choose to tell people where Rhona is and it's an awful, heartbreaking decision.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale star James Chase always knew plans for dark Tom King storyline

"There's barely any signal in this very remote cottage that Rhona has found, but Vanessa finally manages to get in touch with the village. It's Mary that she manages to get in touch with. Mary then tells Marlon, and Marlon turns up at the cottage.

"Marlon also tells Gus, but he doesn't realise that Gus has told the police. They all turn up en masse and it's awful because Vanessa knows she's betrayed her friend, but deep down she knows she's done the right thing.

"Rhona can't go on the run with this baby for the rest of her life, because that's no life for her or that child. The longer it would have gone on, the worse it would have been. But ultimately Rhona will blame all of this on Vanessa – as always!"

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like