Emmerdale airs stabbing in Charity Dingle story

Charity Dingle has accidentally stabbed Mackenzie Boyd in shocking Emmerdale scenes.

Viewers have seen Charity suffering in silence for weeks, wracked by the guilt and trauma over accidentally killing gangster Damon 'Harry' Harris while rescuing her husband Mack.

This all came to a head in Thursday's (February 22) double bill episode when Charity gravely injured Mack by accident while haunted by a nightmare.

Charity has been continuously triggered by loud noises because they remind her of the sound of a gun going off — and she started seeing visions of Harry as well. The only one to get a sense of what might be going on was Dr Liam Cavanagh, though Charity tried to keep him at arm's length by pretending she's been fine.

Mack soon realised his wife was struggling when he walked in on her having a night terror, but had no idea she'd grabbed a knife to protect herself.

As Mack reached out to try to comfort her, Charity reacted by instinctively stabbing him in the stomach and ordering him to leave her alone. Charity sat in a stunned state as Mack begged her to call for help.

Charity couldn't move, and Mack's life was only saved by Moira stopping by. As Mack was rushed to the hospital, Moira wrestled with whether she'd done enough to support Charity.

"She was putting up a front, and I knew what she was going through and I did nothing, and now my wee brother's in there fighting for his life," Moira tearfully explained to Cain.



Liam also apologised to Cain for not putting together the pieces earlier that Charity was suffering in silence. He also shared the news that Mack would need surgery to repair damage to his bowels.

"He's stable for the moment," Liam assured Moira and Cain.

As Moira wept at Mack's bedside, Charity was being held at the local police station. The episode concluded with Charity now haunted by a second traumatic experience and desperate to know Mack would be okay.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

