Emmerdale confirms Cathy's fate after charges over Heath's death

Emmerdale confirms Cathy Hope's future in the village next week after the charges she faced over the death of her twin brother Heath.

Cathy's dad Bob Hope and stepmum Brenda Walker share the big news with the King family as Angelica prepares to face court.

Heath lost his life on New Year's Eve after heading out on a joyride with Cathy and Angelica.

Cathy was blamed for the incident as she stole Wendy Posner's car and was driving the vehicle when it left the village. However, last week's episodes confirmed that Angelica was behind the wheel by the time of the crash.

Angelica initially told her parents Jimmy and Nicola the truth, but later came clean with the police and helped to clear Cathy's name.

The tough reality of the situation dawned on Angelica when she was officially charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Next week, Angelica gets ready for an important court hearing. Jimmy and Nicola have been told that she's likely to face a custodial sentence and they wonder how to break the news to her.

As the family are about to leave, they cross paths with Bob and Brenda.

Bob and Brenda are pleased to confirm that all charges against Cathy have been dropped, allowing her to move on without a cloud of uncertainty over her.

Cathy and Bob have pledged to stop fighting now that the truth about Heath's death has been established – can they now move forward?

Emmerdale airs these scenes on Thursday, February 1.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

