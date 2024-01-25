Emmerdale star Jurell Carter calls out soap snobbery

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Jurell Carter has called out "snobbery" towards soaps.

The actor, who has played Nate Robinson on the ITV soap since 2019, suggested that creatives who work on soaps don’t get their "due credit", especially given the "intense" work that goes into creating them.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester, Jurell said: "I was talking to one of the directors recently, and I was saying it was a shame a lot of the time in the industry sometimes there can be a snobbery in terms of soap actors, and we're deemed as 'not serious'.

Karwai Tang / Contributor / WireImage - Getty Images

"But I feel once you kind of work on a show, you don’t really realise how gruesome and highly intense it is, because we're working back-to-back days, sometimes 12-hour days, and we're tackling some real hard-hitting storylines.

"And its props to the writers and the creative teams. But just as actors and also the crew, we just work solidly. I think sometimes we don’t really get our due credit."

The star added: "A lot of the time everyday people are facing some of these subjects that I feel they can really relate to. So yeah, it's tough stuff, but it's amazing to be a part of, and I feel like sometimes soaps don’t get a credit as a whole."

ITV

During the interview, Jurell also addressed Nate's current storyline, which has seen his wife Tracy have an affair behind his back with Nate's uncle Caleb.

"I really feel for Nate, because he don’t have a clue, and he's a very passionate, loving person," Jurell admitted. "But unbeknownst to Nate, his wife's having an affair with his uncle, which makes it even more worse.

"So it's not nice to see, but it's fun and games for us as actors. The centre of it and the reality of it is horrible, it's awful."

ITV

Teasing the possibility of Nate finding out, the star added: "Who knows if he's going to find out anytime soon. Because its soap, he probably will, but it's just a matter of when."

The star also said that Nate has his "suspicions", notably after finding Caleb's wallet in his house.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

