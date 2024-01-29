Emmerdale star opens up over relationship with former cast member

Emmerdale newcomer Beth Cordingly has opened up on her relationship with cast member Ian Kelsey, revealing he encouraged her to take the role of Ruby Fox-Miligan.

Speaking the The Mirror about their relationship, Cordingly revealed that Kelsey (who played Dave Glover on the soap for three years during in the 1990s) had been supportive of her decision to join Emmerdale.

"Ian was really supportive and wanted me to do it, which is lovely," she said, adding that Kelsey is "always keen" to hear about how filming is going.

"There is that thing as an actor where you are always taken away from home. But he totally gets it. He knows a lot of the crew and cast and so it's lovely to be able to share what I've been up to, knowing he understands," she continued.

"That's important when you are away and he is always keen to find out how filming has gone each day."

The actress, who has been in a relationship with Kelsey since 2021, went on to add that the pair have been "very supportive of each other's careers" as actors, something which has been "important" for her.

"I am very in love with Ian and very happy. I think it really does work him being an actor too," Cordingly said.

Known for her roles in The Bill and The Burning Girls, Cordingly was cast in the role of "fiery, confident" Ruby last December, making her appearance in the Dales earlier this week.

The estranged wife of Caleb Miligan and mother of his son Nicky, Ruby's arrival in the village has coincided with growing suspicion from Nate Robinson over the nature Caleb and his wife Tracy's relationship.

Viewers are already aware that Caleb and Tracy have been having an affair, with a suspicious Nate recently being thrown off the scent by Ruby's arrival.

Upcoming scenes will see Tracy become jealous as Ruby seeks to build a relationship with the Dingles and rekindle her romance with Caleb.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

