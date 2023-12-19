Emmerdale's Aaron left shocked after humiliating Ethan

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle gets more than he'd bargained for in Tuesday's episode (December 19) as he faces a backlash for humiliating Ethan Anderson.

Aaron pushes his loved ones to breaking point when he reveals that he has cruelly used Ethan as part of his tensions with local vicar Charles.

In recent days, Aaron has fallen out with Charles as part of his bigger feud with mum Chas.

Charles challenged Aaron over his bad attitude towards Chas. Suspiciously, Aaron then took a sudden interest in Charles' son Ethan, inviting him to spend the night.

In Tuesday's episode, Ethan seems smitten after sleeping with Aaron, still believing that their connection was genuine.

Aaron strings Ethan along until he gets a chance to humiliate him in front of Charles at The Woolpack. Ethan is shocked to realise that this was only ever a game to Aaron.

Chas is sickened by Aaron's behaviour and confronts him. Although Aaron is smug, Chas' response ultimately leaves him stunned.

Has Aaron gone too far this time?

Speaking about the long-term future of the Aaron and Chas story, Emmerdale's producer Laura Shaw recently teased: "There’s a huge story coming up for Chas in the new year that’s going to be shocking for all her family and friends and villagers around her.

"We know that her and Aaron have got quite a strained relationship at the moment and Aaron’s really pushing his mum away.

"This could be the story that maybe brings those two back together and bonds mother and son again. That's all for us to find out in the new year."

