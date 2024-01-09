Emmerdale's Charity left devastated as Moses is drawn into death drama

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle faces yet another setback next week as her young son Moses gets drawn into her Christmas Day death drama.

As Charity struggles to move on from the ordeal she suffered over the festive season, she's disappointed to learn that Moses is being targeted at school over what happened.

Last month, Emmerdale's Christmas episode saw Charity accidentally shoot gangster Harry while trying to save her partner Mackenzie Boyd from his clutches.

Charity and Mack are now both struggling over what happened – but in next week's episodes, they're still finding it difficult to open up to each other about how they're feeling.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale confirms who was driving when Heath Hope died

The atmosphere gets worse at home when Charity becomes exhausted due to lack of sleep. Charity snaps at Moses during a particularly difficult moment, leaving Sarah Sugden concerned for her gran.

Later, Charity receives an alarming call from the school, which alerts her to Moses facing a tough time from his fellow pupils.

Moses later tells Charity that he got into a fight due to rumours spreading around school that she's a murderer.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale announces breast cancer storyline for Chas Dingle

Charity kicks herself as she realises how Harry's death isn't just affecting her, but everyone around her. She also wonders how long she can carry on pretending that everything is fine.

Later, Moira Dingle is disappointed to learn that her son Isaac is the one who started the school rumour about Charity. Can she help to make amends?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like