Emmerdale's Kim Tate left tempted by revenge deal with Ruby Fox-Miligan

Emmerdale has teased Caleb’s nightmare as his estranged wife Ruby Fox-Milligan offered Kim Tate a tempting offer concerning revenge.

Previously, Caleb’s affair with Tracy Robinson was found out by Ruby, who publicly revealed it to everyone. That was another enemy Caleb made after he angered Kim last year by trying to take Home Farm away from her.

In tonight's (February 19) episode, Kim Tate bumped into Ruby and called Caleb a lying cheat. Kim then drove off, leaving Ruby contemplative.

ITV

Caleb then bumped into Moira and asked her for help getting back into the Dingle's good books, confessing that he got carried away with his feelings for Tracy.

He assured Moira he would do anything to make it right. Ruby, with him, was upset by the fact that he so openly said he had such strong feelings for Tracy.

Moira berated him over trying to take the farm from Kim while Ruby again became annoyed that Caleb was begging for forgiveness. Caleb stormed off, claiming Ruby didn’t even know him, and she realised she isn't his priority.

Caleb later tried to reassure her that she was, but Ruby remained unsure of where she slotted into his life now. Ruby said she wanted to leave the village, but Caleb insisted they should stay and that he’ll make it worth for both of them.

ITV

Later, Ruby met up with a surprised Kim. She teased that she could help Kim “cut Caleb down to size”.

Ruby explained she had her reasons for wanting Caleb to suffer, but Kim rejected her offer. Ruby tried to goad her into accepting, which resulted in Kim asking for more tangible details.

Ruby assured Kim that she intends “to make Caleb wish he never stepped foot in this village" and Kim made it clear she was listening. Will they begin scheming together?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.



