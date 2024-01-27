Emmerdale's Matthew Wolfenden addresses claims around Charley Webb split

Former Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has addressed claims following his split from Charley Webb.

The pair, who played David Metcalfe and Debbie Dingle respectively on the ITV soap, separated in November 2023 after five years of marriage, with the two both saying they would “remain friends”.

Wolfenden has since entered into another relationship and revealed on Instagram that he had been inundated with “horrible” messages in addition to being approached on the street, with the star addressing the incidents on his social media.

“Just to set the record straight once and for all,” he began on Instagram Stories. “And hopefully this will be the end of it, and the end of me getting horrible messages on socials, and people saying nasty stuff to me in the street.

“1: It was NOT my decision to end my marriage. 2: I met Heather (who I was pictured with in London) way after my marriage ended.”

Wolfenden then added: "Hope this clears stuff up for all the trolls out there. Oh, and… 3: (and most importantly) Charley and I are still good friends. Our kids are our life and always will be.”

Wolfenden, who departed the soap last year, previously addressed the claims that he had engaged in an affair before his split with Webb, saying: “Just to set the record straight… this (so called) reporting by the Daily Mail is an out and out LIE!

“Can you leave us alone now? And shame on anybody who believes anything that these red tops report!” he added, before sharing in a follow-up post that he was “glad to get that off [his] chest.”

