Emmerdale's Nate to make a surprising decision after his split from Tracy

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson surprises his estranged wife Tracy in Wednesday's episode (February 7) as he refuses to be pushed out of their family home.

Nate makes the decision as he senses that he may be overstaying his welcome at Caleb Miligan's house.

The newlywed was devastated earlier this week as Tracy abruptly ended their marriage after less than a year, insisting that they weren't right for each other.

Tracy opted not to come clean about her recent affair with Caleb, but Nate sensed that she was holding back with the real reasons behind their split.

A guilty Caleb took pity on Nate by offering him a place to stay, but he immediately regretted his decision as the situation at Mill Cottage became awkward.

In Wednesday's episode, Nate realises that Caleb, Nicky and newcomer Ruby aren't entirely happy with his stay at Mill, so he promises to make other arrangements.

Tracy is stunned when Nate announces that he'll be moving back home until he can find a place to rent.

With Nate making it clear that he's entitled to keep living at the house, Tracy is forced to agree that they'll stay under the same roof for the sake of their young daughter Frankie.

As the situation between the former couple is still so strained, is this really the right decision?

In real life, Amy Walsh – who plays Tracy – recently spoke about how she cried when she read her character's on-screen break-up scenes.

She told What To Watch: "It's really tough. Those scenes really got me, emotionally. My parents split up when I was two, so I can connect with it a little bit. It's not easy for anyone."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

