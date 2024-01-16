Emmerdale's Rhona caught out for keeping secrets from Marlon

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk has some explaining to do next week as Gus Malcolms makes his return to the village.

Rhona is wrong-footed when Gus' reappearance exposes the fact that she hasn't been honest with her husband Marlon.

At Christmas, Gus decided to take some time away as he was struggling with the tragic loss of his wife Lucy. He left a note behind, confirming that he wanted Rhona to take care of their newborn daughter Ivy.

Ivy is Rhona's biological child as Gus and Lucy secretly used one of her frozen embryos to start a family last year. Marlon has spent weeks worrying that Rhona may be getting too attached to Ivy, but Rhona has defended her right to be in the youngster's life.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Nate Robinson catches out Tracy in 32 new spoiler pictures

In upcoming scenes, Gus calls Rhona and lets her know that he's feeling much better after his time away.

Rhona worries that this could lead to her time with Ivy being cut short, so she tries her best to put Gus off from returning too quickly. She also chooses not to tell Marlon about the call.

Next week, Rhona is moved when she spots Marlon bonding with Ivy for the first time.

Rhona then tells her mum Mary about her conversation with Gus and justifies her decision to keep it a secret. Mary suggests that it's time for Rhona to start preparing for Ivy's departure, as she clearly won't be living with them forever.

ITV

ITV

Related: Emmerdale reveals first look at Cain and Aaron's brutal fight

Considering her options, Rhona approaches Ethan Anderson for some legal advice about gaining custody.

Later, Rhona returns home to find Gus unexpectedly there.

Rhona realises that Marlon will want answers when Gus reveals that they've been in communication. How will Marlon feel about Rhona's secrecy?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like