Emmerdale's Suni unveils massive secret over Rishi death

Suni Sharma has revealed his father Amit's shocking connection to Rishi Sharma's death in Emmerdale.

Earlier this year, Suni discovered that his father Amit Sharma was there when Rishi Sharma fell down the stairs and subsequently died from his injuries.

Amit has begged his son to keep the secret quiet for months now, leading to the whole situation boiling over in Wednesday's (December 27) hour-long episode.

Suni was tense throughout the instalment, admitting to his boyfriend Nicky that he was bothered by a lingering secret hanging over his family.

He went to see his father in hopes of convincing him to come clean to Jai before their secret came out some other way.

"This is your chance [with Jai] and it starts with no secrets," Suni told him.

When Amit outright refused, Suni told his father it felt like "the only way" he could feel like a real brother to Jai was to tell him the truth.

"If you just charge in, it'll destroy more than it will heal," his father warned.

Amit threatened that Jai would only find out 'over his dead body', yet Suni rushed over to Mulberry Cottage to drop some earth-shattering news on his brother.

"Dad was there the day Uncle Rishi died," he revealed to a stunned Jai and Laurel.

As Jai and Laurel stood shocked to their cores, Rishi told the whole story about Amit showing up to convince his brother not to reveal the truth about the adoption.

"Are you telling me that he pushed him?" a horrified Jai asked, with Suni insisting: "No, no! Of course not!"

Jai refused to accept Suni's explanation, insisting that Amit must have killed Rishi to keep the adoption a secret.

Is Jai's relationship with Amit ruined?

