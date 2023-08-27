Zimbabwe’s opposition party rejects ‘flawed’ election results

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader has claimed victory in the country’s elections after accusing president Emmerson Mnangagwa of “gigantic fraud” after vote observers said was conducted in a climate of fear.

Mr Mnangagwa, 80, won a second five-year-term with 52.6 per cent of the vote against 44 per cent for his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, according to official results announced late on Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) refused to ratify the results, asserting that they were “false”.

“We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader,” said Mr Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who heads the CCC.

He added: “We knew we were going into a flawed election. We have a flawed voters roll, a flawed delimitation report. We had a flawed ballot. It was a flawed electoral environment.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a press conference at State House in Harare after winning the presidential election - JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/afp

Earlier in the day at the presidential palace, Mr Mnangagwa challenged those who contested his re-election to go to court.

“Those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to,” said the 80-year-old, nicknamed the Crocodile by his supporters because of his political cunning.

The ruling Zanu-PF party also appeared poised to regain control of parliament but without its two-thirds majority which previously gave it power to change the constitution.

Polling last week in the southern African nation of 16 million people was marred by lengthy delays in the delivery of ballot papers that left citizens queuing for hours and required a second day of voting in some areas.

The opposition complained of widespread intimidation before the vote and dozens of local election observers were arrested in the aftermath.

Promise Mkwananzi, spokesman for the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change, said Zimbabwe’s election body “can no longer be depended upon to safeguard our votes and our democracy”.

Mr Mnangagwa ousted his long-time ally, Robert Mugabe, in 2017 in an internal coup, before winning his first term a year later.

He presides over a country that was hailed as a model for African development in the 1980s but has since slid into economic crisis and authoritarianism.

Test of support

The vote was being watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mr Mnangagwa and a party that has been in power since independence in 1980.

Credible and peaceful elections are seen as key for the international community to resume normal relations with Zimbabwe after two decades of isolation and sanctions.

Yet while the vote passed off without the political violence that has blighted previous elections, monitors said it had often fallen short of international standards.

Observers said opposition rallies had been banned, state media had been biased and voters had been intimidated.

A team from the European Union said voting had taken place in “a progressively tense atmosphere” and the government had used repressive laws and intimidation to sway voters.

A preliminary report found that during the election “fundamental freedoms were increasingly curtailed” and there had been “acts of violence and intimidation, which resulted in a climate of fear”.

Supporters of president Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate after he was declared the winner on Saturday - Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Poll observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) based in Botswana, were also unusually outspoken, saying the elections were not up to regional or democratic standards.

“Some aspects of the harmonised election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections,” said Nevers Mumba, the head of the delegation.

Many in the international community had high hopes when Mr Mnangagwa toppled Mr Mugabe but he has struggled to revive the economy and been accused of maintaining Zanu-PF’s authoritarian grip.

Inflation has been running into triple figures and unemployment is high.

He enters his second term without a recognised successor and with factions of his party still angry at his role in bringing down Mr Mugabe.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.