Emmet County approves 2024 budget

The Emmet County building is located at 200 Division St. in Petoskey.

PETOSKEY — The Emmet County Board of Commissioners approved the 2024 proposed budget during their meeting on Monday.

The annual process began with a public hearing for amendments to the 2023 budget, followed by the board’s approval of that budget. The board then moved on to a public hearing for the proposed 2024 budget.

Pam Gibson, the county’s finance director, presented on both budgets during Monday’s meeting. For 2024, the county is estimating total revenues of $30,749,924 and total expenditures of $33,007,269.

“Included in this budget is an assumption of a 4 percent increase in taxable value,” Gibson said. “I think going forward, we’re going to have to be a little bit more cautious. I think eventually that number is going to start dropping again.”

The budget also includes a 3 percent raise for all staff.

According to graphs shown by Gibson, 62 percent of revenues come from property taxes. The next highest amounts come from the Pellston Regional Airport at 14 percent and general government at 9 percent.

For expenditures, public safety takes the largest slice at 23 percent, with general government (21 percent) and the airport (13 percent) following close behind.

Projected revenues for Emmet County's 2024 proposed budget.

Projected expenditures for Emmet County's 2024 proposed budget.

“Overall, I think we have a very good budget,” Gibson said. “We’re starting to get more capital items put into our budget, which I think is important because we haven’t been doing some of the due diligence that we need to keep our buildings up. This has allowed us to do some of that.”

The commissioners ultimately approved the 2024 budget. The budget documents are available to view at emmetcounty.org/officials-departments/finance-department.

The next Emmet County Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Emmet County approves 2024 budget