Emmet County woman to stand trial for murder

PETOSKEY — An Emmet County woman who shot and killed her live-in boyfriend in an alleged act of self-defense has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial.

Heather Mogg, 48, was arrested on Aug. 10 for the shooting of Jonathan Tippett, 50.

She is charged with one count of second-degree homicide, one count of possessing a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Mogg told police she had acted in self-defense after a physical altercation between the two, according to court documents obtained by the Petoskey News-Review.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Peter Wallin, Tippett was shot once.

Mogg and her attorney, Mary Beth Kur, agree to waive the preliminary examination in Emmet County’s 90th District Court that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 19 with Judge Angela Lasher presiding. However, the trial start date has yet to be scheduled.

The couple was not married but had been dating for seven years. According to the affidavit, Mogg and Tippett had been fighting throughout the evening on Aug. 10. Mogg had scuff marks and bruises on her body.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, which took place in Friendship Township near Harbor Springs, Mogg was still holding the .45 revolver used to kill Tippett. The gun was her father’s, according to her statement, and not registered in her name. Mogg also had a blood-alcohol-content level of .292. The legal driving limit is .08.

Upon arrest, a bond was set of $250,000.

The maximum penalty for the murder charge is life in prison.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Heather Mogg to stand trial for the murder of Jonathan Tippett in Friendship Township