Emmett schools close Thursday after ‘direct threat,’ district says

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Emmett School District canceled classes Thursday after receiving a “direct threat,” according to a message posted on the district’s Facebook page shortly after 7 a.m.

The district told the Idaho Statesman that school officials are working with law enforcement and Idaho State Police to investigate.

The nature of the threat, which was also referred to as a “specific threat” in a popup message on the district website, was not immediately clear Thursday morning.

School was canceled for students and staff at all eight of the district’s schools.

Amanda Weers, spokesperson for the district, said the threat was received before school started. Officials redirected buses that were already en route, Weers told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

The Statesman has reached out to the district’s spokesperson for more information.