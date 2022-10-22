Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi

Associated Press

The lightning-fast race to replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister got even wilder Saturday as former leader Boris Johnson jetted back to the U.K amid speculation he will run to reclaim his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss. Former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, said Saturday morning that it was “difficult to see” how Johnson could become prime minister again when he is “absorbed and distracted” by an ongoing inquiry into alleged parties at Downing Street while the rest of the country was observing COVID-19 lockdown rules, and Johnson’s statements to parliament afterward.