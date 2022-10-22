1

Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi

A statue of Emmett Till was revealed this week in Greenwood, Mississippi. It's not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955. (October 22) (AP Video: Emily Wagster Pettus, Produced by Patrick Orsagos)

Recommended Stories

  • Need Help Planning Your HBCU Homecoming Looks? Pinterest Has You Covered

    It’s October, which means HBCU homecoming season is in full swing. And if you’ve ever been to homecoming at an HBCU, you already know that it’s a whole vibe. And because you’re gonna want to leave a lasting impression with your friends (and your haters, and your crush who messed around on you with your roommate), you already know that you had better not even think of stepping onto the yard looking less than fresh.

  • Treasury yields carve out more 11- to 15-year highs as traders focus on rate hikes, U.K.’s Truss resigns

    Benchmark U.S. bond yields keep rising as investors fret about stubbornly robust inflation and higher rates, while the U.K.'s prime minister resigns.

  • Ralph Lauren accused of plagiarizing indigenous Mexican designs

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The wife of Mexico's president on Thursday accused luxury American clothes brand Ralph Lauren of plagiarizing indigenous designs, which she described as an appropriation of the work of the country's pre-Hispanic cultures. "Hey Ralph (Lauren): we already realized that you really like Mexican designs," writer and researcher Beatriz Gutierrez said in an Instagram post. "However, by copying these designs you are committing plagiarism, which is illegal and immoral."

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy AT&T Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is back to being a telecom company after the spinoff of Warner Media put an end to its disastrous run as an entertainment conglomerate. While getting out of the media business was the right move for the company, its stock has been punished this year as the economic winds shifted. AT&T was forced to slash its full-year outlook for free cash flow a few months ago as customers started delaying payments.

  • Alex Grinch: ‘It’s not time for panic mode’

    ... but it is definitely time for accountability, and for more players on this defense to step up and make bigger contributions. #USC

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger tells Intel staff that 'targeted cuts' are coming

    The Intel CEO reportedly told staff that the cuts will come in "targeted actions required at different areas of the company."

  • Johnson returns to UK amid rumors he will run for leader

    The lightning-fast race to replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister got even wilder Saturday as former leader Boris Johnson jetted back to the U.K amid speculation he will run to reclaim his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss. Former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, said Saturday morning that it was “difficult to see” how Johnson could become prime minister again when he is “absorbed and distracted” by an ongoing inquiry into alleged parties at Downing Street while the rest of the country was observing COVID-19 lockdown rules, and Johnson’s statements to parliament afterward.

  • U.S. budget deficit halves to $1.375 trln despite $430 billion in student loan costs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Friday reported that its fiscal 2022 budget deficit plunged by half from a year earlier to $1.375 trillion, due to fading COVID-19 relief spending and record revenues fueled by a hot economy, but student loan forgiveness costs limited the reduction. The U.S. Treasury said the $1.400 trillion reduction in the deficit was still the largest-ever single-year improvement in the U.S. fiscal position as receipts hit a record $4.896 trillion, up $850 billion, or 21% from fiscal 2021. President Joe Biden touted the deficit reductions in remarks at the White House and at Delaware State University, and said the deficit would shrink by another $250 billion over the next decade, given Medicare's ability to negotiate lower drug prices.

  • The U.K. Is Worrisome. But Japan Looms Larger.

    The yen’s weakness, and the Japanese central bank’s actions to counter it, appear to have washed up on the shores of the U.S. market.

  • Turkey says not right for U.S. to pressure Saudi Arabia over oil output

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday it was not right for the United States to pressure Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ oil producers announced production cuts despite U.S. objections. President Joe Biden said last week "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced it would cut its oil output target.

  • 'Last Man Standing' Stars Are Shocked After Kaitlyn Dever Wore a See-Through Top for 'Late Night'

    To help promote her two newest movies, Kaitlyn Dever's latest outfit choices has us placing her on our best dressed list ASAP.

  • Domestic Abuse Survivor Who Won Landmark Supreme Court Case Is Found Dead in Her Home

    In June, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Golan v. Saada that Narkis Golan, a domestic abuse survivor who fled Italy to the U.S. with her child, couldn’t be forced to return her young son to his allegedly abusive father, Isacco Jacky Saada. Four months later, on Wednesday evening, the 32-year-old mother was found dead in her home.

  • Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesThe Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme.Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully obtain U.S. military technology and sanctioned Venezuelan oil in order to support Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, according to charges unsealed by the U.S. Depa

  • New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge

    New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.

  • 49ers narrowly won Christian McCaffrey trade competition over two NFL teams

    The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.

  • Superman?!? NFL Player Goes Viral For Incredible Flying Touchdown

    Marco Wilson pulled off his first NFL interception... and it only got better from there.

  • Sacheen Littlefeather Lied About Native American Ancestry, Sisters Claim

    "It is a fraud. It’s disgusting to the heritage of the tribal people. And it’s just… insulting to my parents”

  • Iranian instructors killed in Ukraine, Israeli media says

    Ten Iranian instructors, who were training Russian troops in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territory, were killed last week by Ukrainian strikes, Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported on Oct. 21, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.

  • Olivia Culpo Supports Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey After Surprise Trade to 49ers

    Olivia Culpo's boyfriend Christian McCaffrey has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. Find out the model's reaction to the surprise move.

  • Lala Kent Shows Off the “Brand New Lala” with a Cheeky Naked Shower Pic

    During Andy Cohen’s Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022, Lala Kent shared what she had in common with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne. “Like [Erika], I’m having a lot of sex,” the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed, prompting a welcomed uproar from the audience. Lala added that the single-life experience is “awesome” before dropping a low-key diss that made Andy laugh. “Everyone has a jawline,” the Utah native quipped, “which is great!” Shortly after the event-filled weekend, the