  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Emmi Explains: The future of student loans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Confused by what's going on with the student loan cancellation debate? Yahoo News Producer Emmi Vélez explains.

Video Transcript

EMMI VELEZ: If you're in college or have recently graduated, chances are you or someone you know has a big pile of student debt. And trust me, that totally sucks. Since President Biden has taken office, calls to cancel student loan debt have become even louder, but he's a little hesitant to wipe student debt clean.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a proposal to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt. They say that it's good for American business and will help correct financial injustices against minorities. But earlier this month, Biden publicly opposed a push by congressional Democrats to use his executive powers to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt, saying he would, quote, "not make that happen."

But student loan forgiveness is still possible. At that very same event, Biden expressed his support for eliminating $10,000 in student loan debt from borrowers. He did not close the door on forgiving student loans higher than $10,000 or reject the idea of using executive authority to cancel student debt.

So will Biden actually cancel your student loan debts? Well, that depends on three things. First, is Congress willing to take the lead? Biden prefers that student loan forgiveness be enacted by Congress, since it will have a stronger legal foundation than if he did it through executive action alone.

Second, is it even legal to use an executive order to cancel student debt? If Congress decides not to do it, supporters say that the Higher Education Act gives the president the authority to release borrowers from their student loans. But others argue the cancellation of student loan debt exceeds the scope of authority that Congress gave the executive branch when it first enacted the Higher Education Act.

Finally, will the political pressure be enough to make something actually happen? The biggest area of uncertainty right now is exactly how much political pressure will be put on the Biden administration to cancel the debt, which could seriously impact policy decisions. So if you're hoping for the government to help you out with your student loans, it might take a while, but do not give up just yet.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Sanders co-chair Nina Turner puts pressure on Biden administration: ‘That $2,000 should have been there on day one’

    Nina Turner, former national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign, says middle- and lower-income Americans are “drowning” and need a substantial relief package from the White House and congressional Democrats. Turner, along with a large number of progressive leaders within and outside Congress, are pushing the Biden administration to go big and go fast on COVID-19 relief to families that they say are in dire need of help to pay for food, rent and more.“When you have people enduring a pandemic of this nature, they need instant relief,” Turner told Yahoo News. “And so that $2,000 should have been there on day one."

  • NFL veteran Wale Ogunleye leads UBS’ sports and entertainment division

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Wale Ogunleye, former NFL player and head of sports & entertainment at UBS discuss why financial literacy is so important.

  • McConnell: I'd support Trump if he won 2024 nomination

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he would "absolutely" support former President Donald Trump again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024.

  • Golden Globes 2021: What to expect as scandal, coronavirus clouds award show

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down what to expect at this Sunday's Golden Globes Awards.

  • Addressing the Black racial wealth gap ‘could increase GDP by $1.5 trillion’ over next 8 years: American College of Financial Services CEO

    George Nichols, American College of Financial Services CEO joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the school’s initiative to promote upward mobility and wealth building for Black Americans.

  • Cruz at CPAC: 'Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancún.'

    During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz praised the city and joked that it isn’t as nice as Cancún. It appeared to be a reference to his widely criticized trip to the Mexican resort area during massive power outages from a winter storm in his home state of Texas. Later in his speech, Cruz spoke about former President Donald Trump, saying, “Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere.”

  • Jasmine Jones, CEO of Cherry Blossom Intimates caters to breast cancer survivors with customizable prosthetics, post-surgical bras

    Jasmine Jones, CEO of Cherry Blossom Intimates, a lingerie boutique near Washington, D.C. discusses offering breast cancer survivors customizable prosthetics and post-surgical bras.&nbsp;

  • Kate Hudson remembers wardrobe malfunction at Golden Globes: 'I was sitting, actually, next to Prince'

    Kate Hudson knows how to laugh off a wardrobe malfunction. The star of "Music" reminisced about a mishap with her Versace gown at the 2005 Golden Globe Awards — which took place in front of Prince.

  • Meghan McCain hits back at critics of her hair and makeup on 'The View"

    Meghan McCain knows you're talking about her hair and makeup — but it's all in the name of experimentation. On Thursday, "The View" co-host addressed recent comments about her ever-changing hairstyles, ranging from sleek ponytails to curly tendril upsweeps and glittery roots, not to mention her colorful eye makeup.

  • Rep. Schiff on Khashoggi: Crown prince has ‘blood on his hands’

    California congressman Adam Schiff urged the Biden administration to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of the journalist.

  • Digital assets in exchange-traded products double in February to $44 billion: CryptoCompare

    Digital assets under management across exchange-traded products doubled this month to a record $43.9 billion, researcher CryptoCompare said on Friday, underscoring soaring interest in securities that track digital currencies. Bitcoin has leapt over 60% this year, hitting an all-time high of $58,354 this month as mainstream companies such as Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc embraced cryptocurrencies. Still, daily trading volumes across all varieties of exchange-traded products involving cryptocurrencies slumped 38% in February from a month earlier to $936 million, CryptoCompare said in a research report.

  • Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Have Been Found "Safe" After Singer Offered a $500,000 Reward

    The singer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest and the dogs stolen on Wednesday night.

  • U.S. bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

    The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops. The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.

  • NYC offering overnight hours at 3 sites after surplus of vaccines arrive

    Overnight appointments were added at the vaccination centers at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate Industrial Park in The Bronx, and Citi Field in Queens.

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what activists, lawmakers and police are doing to stop the violence

    Asian Americans are calling on political leaders and law enforcement to address growing concerns over coronavirus-related racial attacks.

  • Sweden has U-turned on several of its coronavirus measures and is now facing its first lockdown, warns PM

    Sweden, which has famously relied on more voluntary measures during the pandemic, continues to struggle in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Prince Harry Just Revealed Exactly When He Knew Meghan Markle Was the One: "We Went from Zero to 60"

    The Duke of Sussex candidly shared more about his married life in a recent interview with James Corden—watch it here.

  • Democrats decry Biden's airstrikes in Syria as unconstitutional. Republicans praise them as 'proportional.'

    Democrats are calling the Biden administration's airstrikes in Syria unconstitutional. President Biden on Thursday ordered airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militant groups, his first military action since taking office. The strikes were in response to several rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. While Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the limited scope of the airstrikes "aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," many Democrats expressed concerns on Friday that the move has done just the opposite, and argued it wasn't legally justified. "Some Democrats said that Congress has not passed an authorization for the use of military force specifically in Syria," reports CNN. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said "there is absolutely no justification for a president to authorize a military strike that is not in self-defense against an imminent threat without congressional authorization ... we need to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate." Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) agreed, calling for an immediate congressional briefing and saying "offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances." Republicans, however, were seemingly largely pleased with the move. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the U.S. response a "necessary deterrent" to tell Iran that attacks on U.S. interests "will not be tolerated," reports CNN. As Fox News notes, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.), among others, also applauded the strike, calling it "proportional." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the action as "necessary," and said Biden "has the right to take action" as he sees fit. She said "there was a thorough, legal response" and the Defense Department briefed congressional leadership in advance. More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Records provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

  • Bangladeshis protest prison death of commentator

    Protesters blocked a busy intersection in Bangladesh’s capital Friday to protest the death in prison of a writer and commentator who was arrested on charges of violating a sweeping digital security law that critics say stifles freedom of expression. Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was not immediately clear how Ahmed died on Thursday.