Emmi Explains: What is herd immunity?
Experts say that herd immunity is the key to ending the coronavirus pandemic. But what exactly is herd immunity and how do we get there? Yahoo News Producer Emmi Vélez explains.
Humanity is in deep trouble if it is seriously considering building machines that scrub carbon dioxide from the air, when with less effort we could just save trees.
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home. That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement. It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.
Over a year into the pandemic, you likely already know that recovering from a case of COVID typically confers some level of protection in the months following. Yet, as a team of French researchers from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI) at University Paris-Est Créteil have pointed out, the exact nature of this protection has, until now, been "poorly characterized." They say that data has been especially lacking surrounding asymptomatic COVID cases, which they estimate may account for nearly half of all infections. Because of this, many patients who had mild COVID cases are in the dark as to whether they're protected after recovery.That's why the team set out to shed light on the level of protection following infections without symptoms, sharing their findings in the journal Cell Reports Medicine last week. They confirmed that asymptomatic infections leave behind an important type of antibody—a finding that could change how we understand immunity in asymptomatic cases. Read on to find out what they discovered, and for more on protection against COVID, This One Vaccine May Protect You Against All Variants, New Study Says. COVID infections leave behind "polyfunctional antibodies." According to the researchers, COVID infections leave "polyfunctional antibodies" in the body after recovery. They're called "polyfunctional" because they prevent reinfection using more than one method, explains Timothée Bruel, a co-author of the study and a scientist in the Institut Pasteur's Virus&Immunity Unit and at the VRI."This study demonstrated that individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 have antibodies that are capable of attacking the virus in different ways," Bruel shared in a statement. He explained that these antibodies render viral particles no longer infectious in two ways. First, they prevent the virus from entering healthy cells (a process known as "neutralization"). Second, they activate cells known as "Natural Killer" or "NK" cells, which kill infected cells. And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. These antibodies are present in both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. Until recently, there was little data on whether or not asymptomatic COVID infections could produce strong neutralizing antibodies. However, the French study found that polyfunctional antibodies both blocked cell entry and also killed infected cells, even in asymptomatic cases. The team concluded that both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID cases "induce antibodies capable of killing infected cells regardless of the severity of the disease." And for more essential COVID news, You're More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You're Over This Age. Asymptomatic patients get nearly the same level of protection. The team also compared the strength of protection following asymptomatic and symptomatic cases. They discovered that the polyfunctional antibody levels were only "slightly lower" in asymptomatic cases."The study reveals new mechanisms of action of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and suggests that the protection induced by an asymptomatic infection is very close to that observed after a symptomatic infection," explained Olivier Schwartz, a co-author of the study and scientist at the VRI, in a statement. You'll get even stronger protection against COVID from the vaccine. While the study's findings are undoubtedly good news for anyone who's had an asymptomatic case of COVID, experts still say you should plan on getting vaccinated for long-lasting protection against the virus.According to White House COVID Advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, becoming vaccinated after recovering from a natural infection will greatly increase the "durability" of protection. He emphasized that following a full regimen of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines can increase the level of neutralizing antibodies by tenfold upon the second dose. And for more on the vaccine, This Is the Only Way to Tell If Your COVID Vaccine Worked, Doctors Say.
This is part of a Yahoo News series honoring some of the American lives lost to COVID-19. Their stories are told by family and friends, who were left to deal with their often sudden and painful deaths. Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.
Rounds of heavy rainfall plagued the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe during the end of December and into January, bringing to light a growing environmental problem in countries hopeful to one day join the European Union. As is typical after storms from the Mediterranean Sea sweep across Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the rivers swelled with rainwater which pulls in waste from illegal and overfilled landfills located near the banks. Along the Drina River in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a floating barrier was built to keep the waste from floating farther down the river and slowing down the hydropower plants. According to Euronews, a second barrier was built to collect any trash that makes it past the first. Trucks and machines are stationed at power plants along the Drina River and across the region during heavy rain events to remove the trash that breaks past these floating barriers and collects at the hydropower dams. This was the case after the bouts of heavy rainfall during late December and January. A thick layer of trash accumulated on the Potpeć Lake in Serbia, with plastics, rusty metal scraps, tree trunks and reportedly a coffin littering the water, The Associated Press (AP) said. Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, received 8.26 inches (219 mm) of rain in December and 6.60 inches (168 mm) of rain in January. Normal rainfall amounts are 2.69 inches (68 mm) in December and 1.62 inches (41 mm) in January. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, rainfall in December reached 1.61 inches (41 mm) and 4.27 inches (108 mm) in January. Normal rainfall amounts for each month are 1.82 inches (46 mm) and 1.72 inches (44 mm), respectively. Even when it isn't raining, piles of burning trash can be seen from the roads and plastic bags cling to tree branches. The buildup of this waste issue has been decades in the making with officials blaming it on neglect and a lack of efficient waste-management policies in Serbia and Bosnia, according to the AP. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Many of the countries in the Balkan Peninsula are still recovering from a series and wars and crises that destabilized the region in the 1990s. As the countries try to build economies that lag far behind the rest of Europe, environmental issues are not considered the top priority. The burning of this excess trash also adds to the hazardous levels of air pollution many cities in the Balkans face. Environmentalists in the region warn that many landfills are leaking toxic materials into rivers due to poor management, which threatens ecosystems, wildlife and the health of the surrounding communities. The Drina River and one of its tributaries, the Lim River, are two major rivers in the Balkans, and trash flows were reported in each during the start of the year. During the summer months, adventures and rafters flock to these emerald-colored rivers to enjoy the winding waterways and seemingly pristine nature. Edita Slatina said she used to visit the Lim River with her parents on the weekend as a child, now she says it pains her to take her son there. "We need a solution as soon as possible," she told Euronews, adding that she would like for him to be able to go the Lim River to swim and catch fish with his grandfather. "I would like this place to be memorable for my son also." Jugoslav Jovanovic, from Serbia's state-run Srbijavode company that is in charge of the country's water system, stated that focusing on clearing the trash from the dams year after year, which only ends up back in the landfills, is not a real solution. "We must find common ground and solve this by joining forces," he stated in an interview with the AP. Authorities from Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, have held meetings to discuss the ongoing issue, but as of early 2021, little progress has been made. Finding a way to efficiently manage the waste in Serbia and Bosnia is just one hurdle the countries face in an effort to join the European Union. The first step for a country to join the European Union is to meet the key criteria for accession, which includes stable institutions that guarantee democracy, the rule of law, human rights and a functioning market economy that can cope with competition and market forces in the European Union. Additional conditions, mainly relating to regional cooperation and good neighborly relations, were added for the countries in the Western Balkans. According to Emerging Europe, accession negotiations are underway for Serbia and Montenegro, and Albania and North Macedonia were recognized as official candidates in 2020. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina is considered a "potential candidate," with many changes required based on the complicated structure of the country's government. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Now that the coronavirus vaccine is available to all adult Americans, the Biden administration is working to make sure that everyone who wants a shot has access to it. But obstacles still remain for members of the disabled community and for those who are homebound. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what's being done to reach these communities.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 82 people died and 110 were injured in a fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe COVID-19 patients.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions as Finance Minister Olaf Scholz cautioned he did not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May. Germany is struggling to contain a third wave of infections, with efforts complicated by the more contagious B117 variant, which first emerged in the UK, and a relatively slow start to its national vaccination campaign. "We need a timetable how to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won't have to be revoked after just a few days," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
