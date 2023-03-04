Emmi (VTX:EMMN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF14.50

The board of Emmi AG (VTX:EMMN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 3.6% on the 19th of April to CHF14.50, up from last year's comparable payment of CHF14.00. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Emmi's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Emmi was paying a whopping 1,983% as a dividend, but this only made up 38% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Emmi Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CHF3.40 total annually to CHF14.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 2.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Emmi's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Emmi will make a great income stock. While Emmi is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Emmi analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

