Emmitsburg man gets 6 months for role in 2020 fatal street race

Feb. 25—A Emmitsburg man was sentenced to serve six months in jail for his role in an illegal street racing incident that took the life of one man and seriously injured another in 2020.

Noah K. Wetzel, 21, received a sentence Tuesday of three years with all but six months suspended after he pled guilty through a plea agreement to criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle. He also entered a guilty plea for failing to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, to which he was sentenced to five years, all time suspended. He will undergo five years of supervised probation.

New Windsor resident Michael Adrian Fritz, 22, and 19-year-old John Wittington Jr., were riding in the bed of Wetzel's truck March 20, 2020, when it briefly left the roadway, throwing them from the truck, according to previous News-Post reporting. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office identified Wetzel as driving in an illegal street race in the 10800 block of Clemsonville Road in Union Bridge.

Fritz and Wittington were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. Wittington's condition improved, but Fritz was eventually removed from life support and pronounced dead March 22.

Wetzel appeared before Judge Theresa Adams Tuesday to enter his plea and be sentenced, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Assistant State's Attorney Samantha Slattery asked that the court impose a three-year sentence to the Division of Corrections and suspend all but six months in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, followed by five years of supervised probation, for the manslaughter charge.

Slattery requested the judge impose a five-year DOC sentence and suspend all active time for the failing to remain on scene charge, but asked the sentence run consecutive to the aforementioned charge. The state did not oppose Wetzel serving time in the work release center, which Adams granted.

Wetzel's defense attorneys could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Wetzel will be required to attend a victim impact panel, undergo an educational program to prevent unsafe driving, and serve 100 hours of community service within one year of his release from jail, the state's attorney's office said.

