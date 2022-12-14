Emmy award winning Dakota Spotlight true crime podcast to investigate Joel Lovelien case

Dec. 13—HEBRON, N.D. — In its upcoming eighth season, Dakota Spotlight, a North Dakota-based Emmy award winning investigative true crime podcast, will investigate the 2007 murder of Joel Lovelien in Grand Forks.

The Forum Communications Co. podcast will examine the death of the 38-year-old man outside a bar in late October 2007. Nobody has been convicted of his murder, and Dakota Spotlight founder and host James Wolner is seeking tips and leads into the matter from the public as he begins his own investigation into the case.

"Joel Lovelien's death is perhaps one the most heart-breaking cases I've come across," Wolner said. "One minute, this young man in the prime of life was enjoying a nice evening with his new fiance and then, suddenly, within the manner of seconds his life was taken from him, violently. Lovelien didn't deserve what happened to him, and it is incredibly disturbing to know that justice has never been served."

The season will be launched in the coming months, after substantial work into the matter has concluded.

Wolner is looking to contact any of the following persons in regards to the case: occupants on the party bus, taxi driver, bus driver, law enforcement investigators, Travis Stay and his roommates, or anyone else with relevant information on the matter. They can contact Wolner at

jwolner@forumcomm.com

.

The podcast can be downloaded for free at any podcast app, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

On Oct. 27, 2007 — the weekend before Halloween — Lovelien, 38, was enjoying the Halloween festivities with his fiancée at The Broken Drum Bar when a party bus, packed like a can of sardines with intoxicated passengers and loaded with beer and 325 "Jello shots," pulled into the parking lot. The bus and its intoxicated occupants didn't stay at The Broken Drum Bar for long. But once they were gone, Joel Lovelien was dead.

Law enforcement soon arrested a UND nursing student named Travis Stay for the murder. However, a jury found Stay not guilty. While justice has never been served, law enforcement maintains to this day that Stay was their man. They are no longer actively working the case.

Story continues

For more information about Dakota Spotlight:

* Website:

https://www.inforum.com/dakotaspotlight

* Dakota Spotlight's newsletter

https://www.grandforksherald.com/newsletter

(consider signing up for The Vault newsletter too)

* Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/dakotaspotlight/

* Twitter: @dakota spotlight

https://twitter.com/DakotaSpotlight

* The Vault TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@truecrimevault