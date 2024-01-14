Emmy Awards 2023: Where to watch and stream, red carpet coverage, nominations and what TV shows have already won

Emmy Awards 2023: Where to watch and stream, nominations and what TV show have already won (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

While they were postponed, the 2023 Emmy Awards are right around the corner, celebrating the best in TV.

HBO shows proved to particularly popular this year. The final season of the HBO hit Succession leads nominations with 27 nods for the show.

Another HBO smash, The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, follows closely behind with 24 nominations.

Additionally, The White Lotus received 23 nominations for its second season, set in Italy.

Here's everything you need to know about the Emmy Awards:

How to watch Emmy Awards

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Monday, Jan. 15, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be live Fox in the U.S., or on CTV in Canada.

What time do the Emmy Awards start

The Emmy Awards begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the Emmy Awards on CTV

Where to stream the Emmy Awards

In Canada, the Emmys can be streamed on CTV.ca on desktop, mobile web, and through the CTV app.

In the U.S., the ceremony can be streamed live through Hulu + Live TV, or on Hulu the next day, Jan. 16.

Why are the Emmy Awards on a Monday?

The 2023 Emmys were postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that were happening in September 2023.

Due to NFL football games that air on both Fox and NBC on Sunday, the awards show is on Monday.

Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet?

Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys begins at 5:00 p.m. ET and EMMYS Live from E! begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on the E! network.

People and Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on People.com, EW.com, and their YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

75TH PRIMETIME EMMY® AWARDS: Anthony Anderson hosts the 75TH PRIMETIME EMMY® AWARDS on Monday, Jan 15 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT live). (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Who is hosting the Emmy Awards

Anthony Anderson will be hosting the Emmys for the first time after being nominated seven times for his work on the TV show Black-ish.

Who is presenting at the Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards presenters for 2023 include Quinta Brunson, Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, Jenna Ortega, Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Nick Offerman at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on January 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

What TV shows, actors have already won Emmy Awards

While the Primetime Emmy Awards are on Monday, a number of celebrities and popular TV shows have already won awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Storm Reid and Nick Offerman won awards for outstanding guest actress, and guest actor, respectively, for The Last of Us. The show also won for picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

Best guest actor in a comedy series was Sam Richardson for the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso, and the award winner for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series went to Judith Light for Poker Face.

The Bear won Emmys for outstanding comedy casting, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing. Netflix's Wednesday was recognized for outstanding contemporary costumes, contemporary makeup, main title music and production design. Additionally, The White Lotus captured Emmys for outstanding drama casting, contemporary hairstyling, music supervision and music composition for original score.

Beef, the limited series that won big at the Golden Globes, won awards for outstanding casting for a limited or anthology series or movie, contemporary costumes and picture editing

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won the Emmy for outstanding television movie.

Kiki Palmer also became the first woman in 15 years to win an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, for the show Password. Additionally, RuPaul won a historic eighth Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, for RuPaul's Drag Race.

The legendary Carol Burnett, and the team from Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, received the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Full list of Emmy Awards 2023 nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)

Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)

Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Reality Host

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Outstanding Variety Scripted Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell