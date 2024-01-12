Emmys 2024: Succession leads nominations as TV’s biggest awards return after four-month delay

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will finally be held on Monday (15 January) following a four-month delay.

The annual celebration of the year’s best TV shows takes place half a year after nominations were announced back in July.

While the ceremony was originally scheduled for September, it was pushed back due to the Hollywood writer and actor strikes that brought the industry to a standstill last year.

The show with the most nominations is Succession, the fourth and final season of which aired on HBO last year. Fellow HBO dramas The Last of Us and The White Lotus are also heavily nominated, while the final season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has the most nominations in the comedy categories.

You can find the nominations here, along with who will win (and who should win) in the major categories.

18:40 , Ellie Muir

The Compton-born ‘Black-ish’ star is fronting the biggest night in TV – Kevin E G Perry looks at his career in comedy and the sexual assault allegations made against him...

Anthony Anderson, the controversial Emmys host whose casting has sparked a backlash

17:40 , Ellie Muir

HBO is expected to have a big night at the 2024 Emmys, with its shows Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us leading the nominations.

In the comedy categories, the frontrunners are Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Jury Duty.

You can read all the nominations below...

How to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards

16:42 , Isobel Lewis

The Emmys are back! Here’s how to watch them:

15:33 , Isobel Lewis

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will finally take place on Monday – four months later than usual.

Below, Nicole Vassell explains why the 2023 awards were pushed back from their original September date.

14:36 , Isobel Lewis

The Compton-born Black-ish star is fronting the biggest night in TV. Below, Kevin E G Perry looks at his career in comedy and the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Who will win and who should win at the 2024 Emmy Awards?

13:45 , Isobel Lewis

Ahead of Monday’s ceremony, Louis Chilton has looked at the runners and riders for this year’s Emmys to predict who will win and who should win in the main categories.

Read more below...

Emmys 2024 predictions: Who will win and who should win

13:00 , Isobel Lewis

Welcome to the 2024 Emmys!

12:46 , Isobel Lewis

Hi there! Welcome to The Independent’s Emmys live blog!

We’re going to be keeping you entertained in the lead up to Monday’s ceremony, with everything you need to know about this year’s show and crop of nominees. Stay tuned for more updates!