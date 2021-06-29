Emory University to remove slavery advocate’s name from dorm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University will remove the name of an antebellum slavery supporter from a dormitory and add the name of a Black judge to a classroom building as it confronts what its current president calls “a legacy of racism.”

The private university also plans memorials to the enslaved people who built its campuses in Atlanta and Oxford, Georgia, Emory President Gregory L. Fenves announced Monday.

These and other developments reflect the work of a task force of faculty, staff and community members that made suggestions in April on how to recognize the contributions of disenfranchised populations, Fenves wrote in a message to the university community.

Another committee evaluated historic names on buildings, programs and scholarships, and recommended in May that five names be removed while one new name be added.

The Longstreet-Means dormitory will be renamed Eagle Hall, Fenves said. Augustus Baldwin Longstreet wrote pro-slavery pamphlets during his tenure as Emory College president from 1839 to 1848, according to the committee’s report. His name will also be stripped from an English professorship.

Horace J. Johnson Jr.’s name will be added to Language Hall at Oxford College, a two-year Emory school that focuses on liberal arts education. In 2002, Johnson became the first Black Superior Court Judge in Georgia’s Alcovy Judicial Circuit.

The naming committee said the judge, who passed away last year, was a “pioneering and prominent African American alumnus who for many years was a sought-after and generous mentor to our diverse students of color and all backgrounds.” The building is expected to be dedicated in October.

Fenves said he will continue reviewing the committee’s recommendations to remove four other names from buildings and other campus placements. The university will also explore ways of acknowledging that it is located on Muscogee (Creek) Nation homelands.

“By understanding our history and expanding the Emory story to include voices, perspectives, and contributions that were overlooked or silenced, we are creating a deeper understanding of who we are and all we can achieve as a university,” Fenves said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shell, Renault interested in stake in Volkswagen-backed Ionity, sources say

    Royal Dutch Shell and Renault are among those interested in taking a stake in electric vehicle (EV) charging group Ionity, two people familiar with the matter said. Ionity, whose owners include Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW and Ford, in March said it was examining ways to expand its network of fast-chargers across Europe, adding additional shareholders were welcome. Final bids for the 20%-25% stake, which is valued at 400 million euros to 500 million euros ($475-$594 million), are due in July, one of the sources said.

  • Exclusive-Google deal with French publishers on hold pending antitrust decision - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Google has put on hold a preliminary deal with some French publishers to pay for news content as it awaits an antitrust decision that could set the tone for copyright talks on online news in Europe, two sources close to the matter said. Under the three-year framework agreement signed by Google and the Alliance de la presse d'information generale (APIG), a lobby group representing most major French publishers, the U.S. company agreed in January to pay a total of $76 million to 121 publications, according to documents seen by Reuters. It is one of the highest-profile deals under Google's "News Showcase" programme to provide compensation for news snippets used in search results, and the first of its kind in Europe.

  • France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women

    France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday definitively adopted a law that will allow single women and lesbians access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time. The wide-ranging bioethics law, presented by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, was approved at the National Assembly with 326 votes for and 115 against. The measure has been much awaited by LGBT rights groups, who had pushed for the reproduction measure since France legalized same-sex marriage in 2013.

  • Avista warns of more power outages in Washington state due to heatwave

    The company said outages planned for Tuesday "are a protective measure intended to minimize the customer impact, alleviate strain on the electric system and prevent extensive damage to the system that could result in prolonged outages." "The electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers," Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion said in a news release. The Pacific Northwest has been gripped by an intense heatwave that has shut down much of daily life for residents.

  • Congressional leaders urge FCC to perform equity audit

    Congressional leaders and a media advocacy group are urging the Federal Communications Commission to examine how policy decisions and programs have disparately harmed Black Americans and other communities of color, according to a letter sent Tuesday to the acting FCC chair. In the letter, first shared with The Associated Press, Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York, Yvette Clarke of New York, and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan along with Media 2070 said the FCC should conduct an assessment to “address and redress” the harm the agency’s policies and programs have caused Black and brown communities and identify the “affirmative steps the agency commits to taking to break down barriers to just media and telecommunication practices.” The FCC is an independent governmental agency that is responsible for regulating the nation’s communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable.

  • Family of Black man slain by officer sues Kansas City police

    The family of a Black man fatally shot in 2019 in his own backyard by a white police detective is suing Kansas City police and the officer. The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court on behalf of Cameron Lamb’s four minor children, the Kansas City Star reported. The lawsuit accuses detective Eric DeValkenaere of violating Lamb’s civil rights when he ran onto Lamb’s property without a warrant and fatally shot Lamb, 26, as he sat in his pickup truck.

  • Derek Chauvin close to plea deal with authorities on civil rights charges in George Floyd killing

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to more than 22 years in jail for the murder of George Floyd, is close to a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to local reports.

  • Woman urged Capitol rioters to ‘mace’ photographer who was being attacked, FBI says

    Sandra Weyer later wrote on social media: ‘I seen no riots. I saw Patriots sick of being lied to and the election being stolen from us!’

  • New York GOP declares Zeldin 'presumed' gubernatorial nominee after straw poll

    New York Rep. Lee Zeldin is now considered the "presumed" nominee for the GOP in the gubernatorial election.

  • US Marshal who shot, killed Frankie Jennings in March won’t face charges, Meck DA says

    Jennings was wanted on several warrants when he was killed outside a Charlotte gas station.

  • North Carolina bill aims to stop prosecuting 6-year-olds

    Children as young as 6 can be prosecuted in North Carolina juvenile court — the lowest age set by law in the country — but a bipartisan effort would raise the minimum age of delinquency to 10 and move the state out of its status at the bottom. More than 2,100 complaints were filed against nearly 1,150 youth under 10 during the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2019, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, with Black children disproportionately accused of wrongdoing. The data shows 211 children ages 6 to 9 appeared before a judge, including 54 ultimately found responsible for the complaints.

  • Giuliani son gets no votes from Republican leaders in bid for New York governor

    Andrew Giuliani, who has traded off his surname, embarrassed by poll that indicates Lee Zeldin will challenge Andrew Cuomo Andrew Giuliani in April. Despite the result of the straw poll, Giuliani trumpeted the results of a survey commissioned by his own campaign, which put him eight points clear of Zeldin. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York mayor-cum-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, received no votes in a poll of state Republican leaders abo

  • MSNBC's Tiffany Cross slams Bill Maher, insists 'angry white man' should 'stay in his lane'

    MSNBC host Tiffany Cross took aim at HBO comedian Bill Maher after Maher mocked Lin-Manuel Miranda for not having enough “Afro-Latino” representation in the movie In the Heights.

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • ‘Blow up Republicans’: UNCW professor’s social media post sparks debate among trustees

    Concerns were raised over free speech, and whether conservative voices are treated differently.

  • Pool contractor photographed damage in Florida building 36 hours before collapse

    A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.

  • Days before the Florida condo collapsed, a pool contractor was told that the equipment room flooded so often that the water-pump motors had to be replaced every 2 years, a new report says

    A pool contractor saw the building two days before the collapse and noted an unusually high volume of water buildup in the basement, a new report says.

  • Resident of Florida condo that collapsed may have had his life saved, thanks to his girlfriend

    Erick De Moura, a resident of the Champlain Towers South complex, was planning to sleep home the night of the tragic collapse, but his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, insisted that he stay over at her house.

  • 16-Year-Old Student Becomes Youngest University of Toronto Graduate in 40 Years

    A 16-year-old is set to become the youngest student to graduate from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Sciences in at least 40 years. An unconventional path: Vivian Xie, who found the last four years of her university life to be "pretty normal," is double majoring in both biology and cell and molecular biology. At the age of 12, she started studying at the University of Prince Edward Island before transferring to the University of Toronto.

  • A Florida Free Speech Professor Discusses Ron DeSantis’ Assault on the First Amendment

    The MAGA-friendly governor just signed a bill mandating students and faculty at Florida's public universities be surveyed on their beliefs. What does it mean for the future of free speech?