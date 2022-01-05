In emotional Boynton meeting, community asks for accountability of 13-year-old's death

Shannon Thompson, the mother of Stanley Davis, speaks during Tuesday night's city commission meeting in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH — Corye Readon said he's acutely aware of what the parents of Stanley Davis III are going through.

Readon's 5-year-old son Jaydon was killed in Boynton Beach in February 2016 when he was struck by a car that city police were attempting to pull over for an expired registration decal.

The officer involved in his son's case, Readon told a packed house at Tuesday night's city commission meeting, is the same one that has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the death of Davis, the 13-year-old Congress Middle School student killed Dec. 26 when he lost control of his dirt bike on North Federal Highway and crashed while being followed by police.

Tina Hunter, the grandmother of Stanley Davis III, at Boynton Beach City Hall on Tuesday. (Jorge Milian)

Although several speakers mentioned an officer by name in their remarks to city commissioners Tuesday night, Boynton Beach has declined to identify the officer, saying he had invoked his right to privacy under a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. It allows crime victims to withhold their names from public reports.

City police said last week that the officer "and his family are victims of ongoing threats to their safety" as a result of the incident. State courts have held that police officers can be considered crime victims.

"We need answers," Readon told commissioners. "Something needs to be done. This has to be stopped. It can't keep going on like this."

Readon was one of around 30 people – including a dozen-plus family members of Stanley Davis – calling for accountability and transparency into the death of the teenager during two hours of often-emotional public comment at City Hall.

Security was beefed up for the meeting with attendees required to walk through a metal detector and bodily checked with a hand-held device.

Most of the discussion centered on the actions of the police officer. Many of them called for criminal charges against him. No one – either in person or commenting online – spoke in support of police or the officer.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation. City police said the boy was driving "recklessly" when he struck a median, catapulting him into a street sign.

"I feel like that cop did exactly what he wanted to do, chased him to his own death," said Tina Hunter, Davis' grandmother. "This could have been avoided."

Shannon Thompson, the boy's mother, was the first to speak. She began by clarifying that her son is Stanley Davis III, and not Jr., and went on to talk about the "disconnect" between law enforcement and the Black community.

Corye Readon, the father of a Boynton Beach boy killed in 2016 after he was struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop, spoke out at Tuesday's city commission meeting.

She said her son and other children in his neighborhood were fearful of the officer. She speculated that the boy panicked when he spotted the officer pulling into a gas station where he was filling up his dirt bike, given to him the day before as a Christmas present.

Video from the gas station shows Davis III quickly pulling out of the station followed closely by a city police vehicle. The crash takes place about five blocks away.

"There’s no reason why our children should fear law enforcement or even particular law officers,” Thompson said.

Davis III's father, Stanley Davis Jr., said he didn't have "hatred nor anger for the police" but was feeling "a whole lot of hurt inside me."

What "tears me apart", Davis Jr. said, was to know that in his son's "final moment, he was alone. He was afraid." He asked the five-person commission "to do what's right."

Commissioner Ty Penserga, one of four candidates running for mayor in March, demanded that "this investigation must be swift, decisive, thorough and impartial. … Nothing will be swept under the rug."

Mayor Steven Grant apologized for an "incomplete statement" he made last week in which he said the city and police department were "responsible" in the incident. He attempted to clarify Tuesday by saying the city and police are "responsible" for a "thorough and diligent investigation" and blaming the "media and press" for taking his words out of context.

The apology drew a rebuke from Terell Davis, who identified himself as Davis III's uncle. He accused Grant of "backtracking" and tied it to the mayor's announced run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Marco Rubio. Grant is term-limited and out of office in March.

"You said something that I know you felt at the time but now politically you're backtracking," Grant was told. "We don't know where you stand."

A Boynton Beach resident asking for police accountability during Tuesday night's Boynton Beach city commission meeting.

Other speakers asked for a review of the police department's pursuit policy, which mandates that officers only chase vehicles occupied by someone believed to be a violent felon.

There were also questions about the lack of a dashboard camera in the police vehicle that followed Davis III. Only a handful of the city's police cars and SUVs are equipped with them.

Police Chief Michael Gregory appeared in the commission chambers during public discussion of the incident, but did not comment.

Shamarie Davis, 16, told commissioners she preferred to discuss her cousin's life.

She recalled Davis III, known as "SJ," as a "very happy" child who laughed at his own bad jokes, was just growing into "his own personality" and beginning to notice girls. She rushed to the crash scene where she found her cousin lying on the road.

"It's so sad this happened to him because he didn't deserve it at all," she said.

