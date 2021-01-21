Emotional D.C. barber shop with Caribbean roots watches inauguration of Biden and Harris

Carl Juste

Barbados-born barber shop owner and patrons of Everett Barber Shop in Washington watch the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Wednesday with a pride that speaks of their Caribbean roots.

Harris, sworn in by the nation’s first Hispanic Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor, is the first Black woman of Caribbean and East Asian heritage to hold the office of vice president of the United States.

Everett Barber Shop is in the heart of the U street section of Washington, just few blocks away from Howard University, from which Harris graduated.

June Everett clasps her hands in prayer while listen to President Joe Biden's speech as she sit glued to the flat screen during the telecast of the Inauguration.
June Everett's barber shop displays the CNN broadcast of the swearing in of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States as she, her staff, and customers watched this historic Inauguration.
