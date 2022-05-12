Emotional day in federal court for Jassy Correia’s family

The family of Jassy Correia struggled through very difficult evidence in a trial for the accused killer. Federal prosecutors showed jurors some of the moments when they say Louis Coleman moved Correia’s body from his car to his apartment. Her body was found in a suitcase days later in the back of his car in Delaware.

Jassy Correia’s mother and father, followed by her grandmother, left federal court after several hours of testimony in day four of the accused killer’s trial. The family broke down in tears when surveillance video from Louis Coleman’s apartment building was played for the jury. Investigators say Correia was killed by Coleman after she left a Boston nightclub in February of 2019. The cause of death is strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Several videos show Coleman coming and going in his Providence apartment in the days after the murder. Some of the exhibits are not being released publicly showing Coleman carrying Correia’s body from his car, into the apartment lobby and then up to his 6th floor apartment. Correia’s mother left the courtroom after clearly being overwhelmed with emotion. Investigators also showed video of Coleman taking Correia’s body back to his car in a rolling suitcase.

The US Attorney also shared videos from a Walmart where they say Coleman bought the rolling suitcase Correia’s body was later found in. You can also see a red plastic gas container. The family appeared drained as they left the court house.

Coleman’s attorney contends that this was not a kidnapping, claiming the victim got into his car on her own. The defense is something happened after that but it was not initiated by Coleman. The trial resumes Friday.

