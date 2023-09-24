Emotional first pitch from daughter of fallen firefighter
The Bisons are closing out their season this weekend at home, honoring a firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Stanley Wilson died a decade ago, battling a six-alarm fire at a Dallas, Texas, condominium complex. Two additional firefighters were taken to a hospital and two residents were treated on site for smoke inhalation, but all survived. “Firefighters were struggling with this issue where they were required to search for human life inside structural fires, because of federal mandates,” says Thakur.
