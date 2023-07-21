Emotional funeral for NYC 15-year-old gunned down by masked shooter in deadly beef

The fatal shooting of 15-year-old Foridun Mavlonov may have hinged on his decision to not seek shelter in a Brooklyn pizzeria, but keep running from a masked gunman, according to friends who gathered Thursday for his funeral.

Foridun, a rising sophomore at James Madison High School, died Tuesday after he was shot in the back a day earlier on 20th Ave. near 62nd St. in Bensonhurst in a deadly beef between two groups of teens.

The rival crews agreed to meet up a week after a prior dispute to trade blows and settle scores, but things escalated quickly.

“When we saw them, we were going to fight. Last week one of my friends got jumped by the people who shot him so we were going to get [them] back. We were going to fight them. We didn’t know they had a gun,” recalled a schoolmate, whose name is being withheld because he’s a minor.

The school friend said that Foridun, who competed in martial arts and aspired to become a champion in the sport, told friends that he wasn’t sure that he would participate in the scrum.

“At first, he said he just wanted to look at the fight and then he said I may fight and then all this happened,” he said.

The two teen groups approached each other at the 20th Ave. meetup spot around 1 p.m., and that’s when the masked shooter pulled a gun.

“It was just going to be a fistfight,” the friend said. “We saw them across the road and we were going to run to them. We were going to fight them and before the fight even started, they started shooting.”

Chaos erupted and the boys scattered as bullets flew across the street.

Surveillance video viewed by the Daily News captured the killer in a black surgical mask and dark hoodie assuming a shooter’s stance, with both hands on his weapon before firing seven shots at the victim and his friends.

“There was a car in front of me, I crouched and then I started running, I ran into a pizzeria and Foridun, he took a right turn and when he turned he got shot,” the friend said. “He didn’t run into the pizzeria, he took a right turn and that’s when he got hit.”

The teenage survivor of the street beef said that he saw his friend stumble from the bullet.

“I was right next to him when he got shot,” recalled the schoolmate.

Family, friends and an eyewitness gathered the emotional funeral for the young victim.

Foridun’s grandmother Umaro Kamalov fainted in the heat before the sad send-off while remembering the immigrant teen as a peaceful young man with aspirations of greatness.

“Why did God take him so soon?” the mourning relative said through a translator. “He wanted to become champion of America ... My grandson should be the last person to die by a bullet in New York City.”

Foridun’s family emigrated from Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“He wanted to become champion of America,” said Umaro Kamalov. “God took his life very very early.”

She added, “I will always be proud of him.”

Then Kamalov turned to the mayor to demand that he stop the teen gun violence.

“Mayor and police have to do everything possible to prevent these tragedies — especially these young people should not kill,” she said. “My grandson should be the last person to die by a bullet in New York City.”

Mayor Adams embraced family members before addressing the assembled mourners.

“A dad should never bury his son,” he said. “A son is supposed to bury his dad ... It is our obligation to take this painful moment and turn it into a purposeful moment.”

The mayor suggested that religion was the way to end teen gun violence and put it to the funeral attendees and the public at large to stop it.

“Now it’s time to turn that pain into purpose, it’s time for us to say we cannot continue to allow the guns to be in on our streets but in order to displace the violence, we need to replace it with the worshippers. We must be present in the communities of our children,” Adams said.