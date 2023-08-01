Emotional hearing on Ethan Crumbley's fate enters 3rd day: Live updates

A hearing to help determine Ethan Crumbley's sentence for murdering four fellow students and injuring seven other people at Oxford High School in November 2021 resumes Tuesday in the Oakland County Courthouse.

The only issue to be decided from the hearing is whether Crumbley is eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole — or whether he will be eligible for release one day.

The morning has started with testimony about Crumbley's childhood, and how he was left alone often starting when he was 6 years old.

According to Dr. Colin King, a psychologist who met Crumbley one year after the shooting, Crumbley, at the age of 6, would wander to neighbors' homes when there was a thunderstorm, and telling them he was afraid, and would ask for help.

King also testified about text messages he reviewed from Crumbley to his mom when he was 10 years old. He would be home alone, and text her, but she would not respond, he testified.

"I saw that as early as age 10, even age 6, there were some issues," King testified.

"In my interviews, he explained that he spent countless hours watching various adult games," he testified. "He also spent an inordinate amount of time going to websites (with) graphic scenes. He began to fantasize being part of those scenes."

Check back here for live updates as the defense wraps up its case, which began Friday with two psychiatrists testifying about Crumbley's mental state and his capacity to change.

Oakland County District Judge Kwame Rowe will decide Crumbley's fate after the hearing, which is mandated by a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Miller v. Alabama that juvenile murderers may not be automatically sentenced to life without parole without a hearing. The hearings, such as Crumbley's, are called Miller hearings.

Rowe is expected to issue a written ruling shortly after the hearing and will schedule formal sentencing after that.

Last week's hearing was deeply emotional and disturbing, with law enforcement officers describing the pain of walking past wounded students in their mission to find Crumbley; survivors telling about trying to save students; a teacher describing being shot in the arm; and a student testifying about being face-to-face with Crumbley and witnessing him killing his last victim.

