Emotional Pentagon spokesman slams Putin's 'depravity'

The first round of this year’s NBA postseason has been predictably full of amazing performances and clutch moments. It’s also held some surprising twists and turns, shocking failures, and enough star player injuries to muddle any bets about who will ultimately claim the championship: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) wrenched his thumb, Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) pulled a hamstring, Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) messed up his knee … the Golden State Warriors are finally healthy, but many of their players were hurt during the regular season. Now, both conferences look up for grabs. Beyond the injuries, it could all come down to a battle between old and young as well. Will veteran superstars like Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and Joel Embiid hold off younger, highly athletic foes from Minnesota, Memphis, New Orleans, and Boston? Will and LZ talk about how they’ve had to revise their Finals predictions as a result of all the chaos.