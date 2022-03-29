Emotional reunion as elderly fleeing Irpin arrive in Kyiv

Storyful

Civilians in Kyiv woke to further damage on the morning of Monday, March 28, as Ukraine forces said Russian troops attempted to advance on the capital from the northwest and east.Interfax-Ukraine reported two high-voltage electricity lines were damaged during fighting near Kyiv, leaving properties without power in multiple areas of the city on Monday.This footage by David Melero shows residents cleaning up debris and shattered windows in the Sofiivska Borschahivka region of Kyiv. Vehicles can be seen severely damaged.Ukrainian officials later on Monday claimed to have retaken the war-torn city of Irpin, northwest of the Ukrainian capital. The Ukrainian military released what they said was the first footage to come out of liberated Irpin. Credit: David Melero via Storyful