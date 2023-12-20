Emotional reunion for the holidays in Avoca

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A beautiful, emotional reunion for the holidays happened in our area on Tuesday.

Dunkin Donuts Home for the Holidays Campaign brought together an Exeter family in a surprise reunion Tuesday night at the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Airport.

Joyce Kasisky never met her 20-year-old grandson, so her sister secretly shared their story with Dunkin, who then paid for her grandson’s and daughter’s flight from Mississippi so they could spend time together during the holidays.

“It doesn’t seem real I’m very excited I can’t wait to see them and see how they are going to react to this. I’m still it’s psyched it blew my mind when I heard about it I am very happy to be here,” Mother and son Holly Seabridge and Jackson Fleming said.

“I’m Joyce’s sister and once I heard of the Dunkin campaign ‘Bring them home for the Holidays’ I thought of bringing my sister a little bit of joy. She had a really rough year and I just wanted to try to bring a smile to her face just a few days and share the special time with her daughter and her grandson,” Joyce’s sister Debbie Taylor explained.

To keep the reunion a surprise and to get Joyce to the airport, she was told that a family member was dressing up as Santa Claus at the airport for a good cause.

