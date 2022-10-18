Emotional scene unfolds after Jeff shooting death

Oct. 17—JEFFERSONVILLE — One person is dead after a shooting in Jeffersonville on Monday morning.

Jeffersonville Police said the incident happened at around 10 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive at the Hallmark at Jeffersonville apartment complex, near Allison Lane and Middle Road.

Patrol officers found the victim dead at the location.

Authorities haven't released the identity, gender or age of the deceased or any information on possible suspects. Information about what type of gun was used and the exact number of shots fired was also not available Monday afternoon.

Multiple shell casings were seen on the ground of the parking lot at the complex. A few hours after the shooting a tow truck pulled away two vehicles, including a white sedan with at least one bullet hole.

An emotional scene unfolded at the site throughout Monday morning and afternoon.

Residents told the News and Tribune they don't feel safe at the apartment complex and within its immediate surrounding area, especially because there's only one entrance and exit onto the main road. Some said they don't feel safe allowing their children to play outside after Monday's shooting.

"I was sitting in my condominium watching TV and I heard crazy driving and lots of noise," said a resident who asked to be identified by the initials N.T.

He said he used to consider the area a good neighborhood and he's lived in the nearby condominiums for about nine years.

"This used to be a safe neighborhood and how (can) someone go through at 10 a.m. (and shoot)?" he said. "The other thing that goes through my mind is today is the first day of school. Over there (near the shooting) the buses stop for school kids. And they're all the time outside playing and I was just thinking, it's Monday and it's like the first day back (to school after fall break.) What would happen if those kids were around?"

N.T. was comforting family members as they came to the scene.

"(I) used to work with them, super nice family, super friendly family, just like a hardworking family," he said. "When I saw them here and talked to them and they said what's going on, that was the last thing that could come to my mind when they said that's why she's here."

Jeffersonville Police said detectives and an Indiana State Police Crime Scene investigator were at the scene.