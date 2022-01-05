An 'emotional toll': Stinky Feet daycare abuse trial begins for the third time

Quinlyn Harden stands to leave the courtroom for a recess during his retrial in Dallas on Tuesday.

A jury trial began this week for a man charged with sexually abusing five children at a Polk County daycare run by his mother.

This is the third time Quinlyn Harden, of Independence, has been granted a chance to have his case heard in Polk County Circuit Court in Dallas.

The first time was back in 2019, and Harden was convicted of 29 counts of sexual abuse, rape, sodomy, attempted rape and unlawful sexual penetration and sentenced to 54 years and two months in prison. At the time, the jury returned split verdicts for every charge following a week-long trial and several days of deliberation.

Harden, now 28, was granted a retrial last July after the U.S Supreme Court ruled nonunanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional based on Ramos v. Louisiana.

But in the retrial, only one person got to testify against Harden before Judge Monte Campbell called a mistrial due to a COVID-19 exposure. Court officials scrapped the hearing, leaving victims who attended Stinky Feet Childcare in Independence, their families and friends, to wait another six months for another trial with a new jury.

The latest trial, which began Tuesday, marks the second time — and for one victim, a third time — victims will be testifying before a jury against Harden, leaving them to relive traumatic experiences they thought they could leave behind more than years ago.

'A kick in the gut': new trial and jury, same case

Horrible. Painful. Difficult.

These were the words family members used last July to describe what it was like knowing their children would have to testify again against a man accused of sexually abusing them.

And when a mistrial was called after the first day, a mother of two children allegedly abused by Harden called it a kick in the gut.

"The emotional toll this has put on our family is great," she previously told the Statesman Journal in a text message.

It is the Statesman Journal's policy to not name child victims of sexual abuse. The Statesman is withholding the names of the family members due to privacy.

Story continues

"You gear yourself up for listening to all the horror stories told by all of these children," the woman said. "Now, once again we have to think about this impending doom of facing him in court."

Still, she said, both her children knew testifying was the right thing to do in order to prevent the abuse from happening again.

"All these children are being forced to make a choice between facing their abuser once again or letting the abuser go free to destroy the innocence of another child," she said.

Judge Monte Campbell looks on as Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady delivers an opening statement to the jury during the retrial of Quinlyn Harden on Tuesday.

During the first trial in October 2019, the jury returned split verdicts for each one of Harden's charges. His attorneys filed an appeal based on the 11-1 and 10-2 verdicts, initially to no avail.

At the time, Louisiana and Oregon were the only two states allowing nonunanimous jury convictions.

The involved families breathed a sigh of relief, thinking they could finally close the chapter.

"I think we were not happy, but happy because we could forget about it and put it away," said the woman.

But when the U.S Supreme Court ruled such verdicts were unconstitutional in March 2020 based on Ramos v. Louisiana, Harden's case was sent back for a retrial in Polk County Circuit Court.

Harden is one of the hundreds of Oregonians who were convicted by nonunanimous juries and whose cases are now in various stages of review.

Last March, Harden's case was among 11 sent back to Polk County court based on the Ramos decision; the list was whittled down to three, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton previously told the Statesman. There were 59 cases in Marion County as of last May.

The woman and her husband said the Supreme Court's ruling is a failure on the justice system to protect the public.

"It's not about the victims, it's always about the criminal," the man said. "And we are defending ourselves again."

The woman added: If it wasn't for the support from district attorneys and victims' advocates, she isn't sure if her family would be back in court.

Harden accused of sexual abuse, rape

The first sexual abuse allegation against Harden came in 2018 from a 12-year-old girl who attended Stinky Feet Childcare in Independence.

The girl disclosed the alleged abuse to a school counselor after learning about safe and unsafe touching in one of her classes.

The report prompted an investigation by Independence Police and Department of Human Services officials. The girl was also interviewed about her experiences by staff at Liberty House, a child abuse assessment center that serves Marion and Polk counties.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady delivers an opening statement to the jury during the retrial of Quinlyn Harden on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

In addition to inappropriate touching, the girl reported Harden raped her on multiple occasions since she was 5 years old.

Her disclosure eventually led to Harden's arrest and the discovery of four more victims, all of who attended the daycare owned by his mother, Ceola Harden.

"This was supposed to be a safe space, no one knew what was going on behind the walls of Stinky Feet daycare," Polk County prosecutor Erin Brady said Tuesday in her opening statements.

Another child, who attended the daycare between the ages of 6 and 12, told Liberty House staff Harden asked her to perform oral sex and hand jobs, Brady said. The child alleged Harden raped her in a tent during a group camping trip when she was about 6 years old.

"He was good at isolating them," Brady said, adding Harden often lured the alleged victims by saying that they were playing games.

Defense attorney Scott Howell delivers his opening statement to the jury during the retrial of Quinlyn Harden, who was charged for sexually abusing children at his mother's daycare, in Dallas, Oregon on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

During opening statements, defense attorney Scott Howell asked jurors to consider that while victims disclosed the alleged abuse, their parents, law enforcement officials and staff at Liberty House would not be able to say that they saw the abuse occur.

Howell described the case as "he said, she said." He suggested jurors pay attention to when and where the alleged abuse occurred, as well as the connections and interactions between the families who sent their children to Stinky Feet.

Brady argued though all of the victims attended Stinky Feet, none of them attended the daycare together and that the families didn't know each other.

She also asked jurors Tuesday to closely consider each specific act of abuse, and where and when they happened.

"We're going to ask you to hold (Harden) accountable," Brady said. "He violated the trust of the parents, the children and their bodies."

Harden's trial is set to take place through Jan. 10 at the Polk County Circut Court.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

