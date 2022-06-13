With emotional video, Alton police chief details murder charges against ‘savage monster’

A Litchfield area man has been charged with decapitating a pregnant woman whose body was discovered by her mother last week, the Alton police chief announced with an emotional video posted to social media on Monday.

Deundrea Holloway, 22, has been charged in the death of Liese A. Dodd, 22, and her unborn child, according to Madison County court records and police.

Chief Marcos Pulido called Holloway a “monster” multiple times in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“It’s beyond irreprehensible,” Pulido said. “It’s abominable.”

Pulido was animated and appeared indignant as he delivered details of Dodd’s death.

“She was decapitated,” Pulido said as he held a photo of Dodd. “Decapitated by a freaking, savage monster.”

“This daughter, this mother-to-be and her family were in the planning stages of a baby shower that was supposed to be at the end of June but now instead the family is planning a funeral because of what a monster did,” Pulido said.

Holloway faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death. He was being held on $2 million bail after being arrested by the Gillespie Police Department.

Liese A. Dodd

Online court records do not show whether an attorney is representing Holloway.

Pulido said Dodd’s mother went to check on her because she had not heard from her on Thursday and “found her in a way you can’t imagine” at Dodd’s home in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street.

Pulido said authorities have been in “constant contact” with Dodd’s family and he asked that the public avoid contacting the family.

Holloway and Dodd had been in an on-and-off dating relationship for about two years and that Dodd had recently moved to the home on Bolivar Street, Pulido said.

The chief asked the public to offer their prayers and thoughts for all victims of domestic violence, all murder victims and for Dodd and her family.