Emotional vigil held for 17-year-old shot, killed in Westlake

Family and friends gathered for an emotional vigil Monday night in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood to remember a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the original call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired came in around 7:10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Lake Street across from Lake Street Primary School.

The 17-year-old victim, identified by family as Gabriel Quintas, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, police said, and he was quickly transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

He died due to his injuries on Sunday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

“My son, he had a beautiful spirit. He was very special, he was very unique,” the teen’s mother, Marisel Rams told KTLA at the vigil. “He was kindhearted. He wanted everybody to be in a good mood and whoever killed him, they didn’t know that. They didn’t know him. They took my boy from me. I don’t even know what else to say.”

A photo of Gabriel Quintas, 17, seen at the vigil on Dec. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Family and friends seen mourning in Westlake at a vigil for a 17-year-old boy shot and killed on Dec. 2, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim’s father spoke out after the incident, asking somebody to come forward to help his son get justice.

“The people that did this, they know Gabriel and Gabriel’s friends, they all know each other,” Angelo Quintas told KTLA. “Somebody knows something. Find it in your heart to help give Gabriel some justice because he doesn’t deserve this. He was a good person, a kind person and he doesn’t deserve to just be murdered.”

A GoFundMe has been organized to help raise funds for Gabriel’s burial.

So far, police have not released any suspect descriptions.

