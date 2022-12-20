Emotionally disturbed man busted in hammer attack on transit worker in Manhattan, NYPD says

A transit worker was slugged in the head with a hammer early Tuesday inside a Manhattan subway station by a seemly emotionally disturbed attacker who hid under a train to avoid capture, police said.

Suspect Stanley St. Fleur, 29, entered the W. 14th St. station’s dispatch room around 1:45 a.m. because he wanted to sleep there, but the worker told him he had to leave, according to cops.

That sparked an argument, with the suspect picking up a hammer and striking the 51-year-old transit worker, police said.

The attacker ran off and slipped under an idle subway car, but Emergency Services cops showed up and took him into custody.

The worker was taken to Lenox Hill Greenwich Village where he is listed in stable condition.

Charges against St. Fleur are pending while he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation at Bellevue Hospital.

This is the second attack on an MTA worker in less than a week.

On Friday, Jean Francois Coste, 53, a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management, got into a fight with Tanya McCray, a 56-year-old train operator when he tried to get into an employee-only crew room in the Stillwell Ave. station in Coney Island around 12:30 a.m.

McCray said when she closed the crew room door and told Coste he couldn’t go inside, the banker punched her in the face.

“I didn’t see him punch me,” McCray told the Daily News on Saturday. “I didn’t see the punch, it happened so fast.”

McCray fought off Coste, striking him in the face with her lunch bag and thermos, before a co-worker pulled the financier off her.

McCray suffered several bruises and was taken to Coney Island Hospital.

Coste, who refused to comment on the incident, showed bruising on his face. He was charged with second-degree assault.