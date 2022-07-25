Emotionally disturbed teen stabs older sister to death at their Brooklyn home

An emotionally disturbed teen stabbed his older sister to death at their home in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

Cops raced to the home on Beverly Road near E. 48th St. in East Flatbush after getting a 911 call 11:29 p.m. Sunday about an assault. They found Shanelle Colquhoun stabbed in the neck and arms.

Medics rushed Colquhoun, 26, to Kings County Hospital but she could not be saved.

Her 17-year-old brother was taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives at the 67th Precinct stationhouse. A police source said he had been having emotional problems.

Charges against the teen were pending, police said.