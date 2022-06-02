Emotions erupt in court, as Merced County jury reaches verdict in woman’s 2017 slaying

It took five years for Lijun Wang’s alleged killer William Li to be brought to trial — but only a day for a Merced County jury to find him guilty of first degree murder.

Jurors were convinced Li, a 55-year-old former San Mateo auto body shop worker, is the person responsible for strangling Wang to death — and leaving her body in a dumpster behind a Merced shopping center on Feb. 6, 2017.

An emotional scene happened in the courtroom after the verdict was read. The news was devastating to several relatives who were gathered in the courtroom in support of Li.

While at least one relative wept, another could be heard pleading with courthouse bailiffs to let her see the defendant.

After a short time in the hallway, Li’s family was told to leave the courthouse by Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“All verdicts, especially guilty verdicts, are just difficult because it’s somebody who gets convicted and you realize the consequences of that,” said Matthew Serratto, Merced County chief deputy district attorney and prosecutor in the case.

“For me, it’s always kind of sad. You feel for (the family), and I make a point to look at them and see their reaction and feel it because you know what’s on the other side of what you’re doing.”

Defense Attorney Jeffrey Tenenbaum didn’t want to give a statement after the jury delivered their verdict on Wednesday, but did say he would be working on the appeal.

During trial, Tenenbaum had argued the victim’s work in the sex industry may have put her in the jeopardy with “malicious people” — but not his client. There were also witnesses who described Li as a calm, patient man who was great with kids and who never got angry.

Li was remanded into custody and delivered to the Merced County Jail while he awaits sentencing. The sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for June 28.

During the trial, expert witnesses established a relationship between Li and Wang, and placed Wang’s cell phone and Li’s cell phone near each other in the Bay Area and in Merced the day she was killed.

Story continues

Other evidence investigators pointed to include Li’s silver Mercedes Benz, which matched the car seen in surveillance footage recorded outside the building where Wang’s body was found.

Paint chips found on Wang’s body were matched to paint chips found in the trunk of Li’s car, which both matched the paint on the floor of the San Mateo auto body shop where Li worked.

Li now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.