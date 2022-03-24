Emotions run full gambit during Jackson's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court
After three days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, even some Republicans acknowledged Jackson will likely be confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense third day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday with a speech on racial progress that drew tears from the nominee and held the rapt attention of colleagues. Booker, a Black Democrat from New Jersey, said he could no longer hold back his emotion over how Jackson has conducted herself in the face of combative questioning about her handling of child pornography cases, her representation of accused terrorists and her views on anti-racism teaching in schools. “You faced insults here that were shocking to me,” Booker said, speaking directly to Jackson, who is nominated to become the first Black woman on the high court.
Ketanji Brown Jackson's second day of questioning during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings was filled with intense attacks about her record from Republicans. Jan Crawford reports.
After day two of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, "The View" reacts to Sen. Ted Cruz asking if babies are racist and Sen. Lindsey Graham asking about her faith.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is defending her judicial record during the second day of questioning in her Supreme Court nomination hearings on Capitol Hill. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more on how Jackson is responding to senators' questioning.
During Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, quizzed her on critical race theory, an academic study of racism’s systemic impact that has been assailed by conservative Republicans.
"You can bang it as loud as you want," Cruz said after a visibly frustrated Durbin hit his gavel twice.
"I think finally we can say we are here, but more importantly we belong here and we've earned the right to be here," said Durham County Superior Court Judge Josephine Davis of the Supreme County confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The rare jab from Sen. Pat Leahy, the chamber's longest-serving member, came as Cruz interrupted Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono's questioning.
"She'll be confirmed," Leahy said. "It'll be a tremendous improvement to the Supreme Court but it's been a sad day for the US Senate."
The Supreme Court nominee pushed back against Republican claims that she’s soft on crime.
While repeatedly interrupting Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham dredged up grievances over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing process. (March 23)
