Emotions run high as Moore officer sentenced in fatal auto wreck

Jul. 1—Emotions were high Wednesday afternoon after a Moore police officer who fatally hit a Moore High School senior in 2019 was sentenced in Cleveland County District Court.

After hearing arguments from both sides and statements from victim Emily Gaines' mother and Officer Kyle Ray Lloyd, District Judge Jeff Virgin sentenced Lloyd to 18 years in prison, with nine years suspended. The sentence means Lloyd will serve nine years on probation.

Lloyd, 36, was charged Jan. 2 and later pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Separate supporters for Gaines and Lloyd filled the courtroom Wednesday. Most of Gaines' family and friends wore yellow, one of Gaines' favorite colors.

Lloyd hit Gaines' car at about 7:41 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019, while driving 94 mph in a 50 mph zone. Lloyd was headed to deliver an extra set of police car keys to an officer when he hit Gaines near the intersection of South Sooner Road and Southeast 134th Street in Oklahoma City.

Gaines, of Moore, was on her way to take an ACT test at Moore High, and was trying to turn left when Lloyd hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lloyd was transported and treated at Norman Regional Hospital for his injuries.

Oklahoma City Police Master Sergeant Mark Sexton testified that Gaines did nothing inappropriate while driving that morning, and wouldn't have been at risk if Lloyd hadn't been speeding.

Gaines' mother Dana said Emily had been accepted at the University of Oklahoma, but had other options and hadn't made a decision yet. She knew she wanted to major in special education. Emily was a beautiful, smart, fun, sometimes salty and incredible person who made an impact on the world, her mother said.

She said Emily had traveled the 10 minutes between the family home and MHS countless times. Dana became concerned that day when she didn't receive confirmation that Emily had arrived, and went to the scene after seeing a Facebook post about a wreck.

Story continues

"I knew something was wrong in my heart," Dana said.

Officers soon told her Emily was the victim, and hadn't survived, she said.

Dana said she now lives in fear and anxiety that another loved one will be taken. She attributed the wreck to Lloyd's reckless driving and speeding on a non-urgent call, and said he should receive no special treatment.

Thanks to Lloyd, she and Emily's family will never get to celebrate milestones and holidays with Emily, and will never again get to tell her they love her, Dana said.

Assistant District Attorney SuAnne Carlson presented the medical examiner's report, which showed Gaines suffered an acute closed-head injury, a skull fracture, massive internal bleeding and a swollen brain.

Body camera footage showed Lloyd calmly blowing bubble gum by the side of the road after the wreck, notifying officers on scene that he was a Moore police officer.

Citing witnesses on scene, Carlson said Lloyd never tried to render aid to Gaines, didn't ask about Gaines and didn't call 911 after the wreck. He wasn't in shock or distress that morning, she said.

Carlson requested 18 years in prison, one for each year of Emily's life.

Carlson said the state wasn't making an example of Lloyd because he was an officer; state's attorneys had considered what charge they would press if he were anyone else. She said the fact that Lloyd wasn't intoxicated but still chose to drive nearly 50 miles over the speed limit was also a mitigating factor in the charge.

"It brings me no joy to prosecute a law enforcement officer whatsoever," she said, adding that attorneys take an oath to seek justice.

Defense attorney Derek Chance acknowledged that Emily's family is understandably angry, and said he didn't want the case to get litigious. He said facts and details were important in the case, and Lloyd chose to speed because he wanted to help another officer quickly on a cold day.

Chance requested a deferred sentence, asking the judge not to make his decision based on emotions.

"Emotions can sometimes cause us to do things that aren't just," Chance said.

He noted that Lloyd's supporters provided letters describing how Lloyd has helped the community as a school resource officer, and said Lloyd had been with the department 15 years.

Chance described Lloyd as a team player always willing to help others, adding that Lloyd "didn't think he would take a life for a minute."

Chance said the state was seeking 18 years out of revenge and retribution, adding that he and his client have tried to be respectful throughout the court process.

Carlson said the deferred sentence request shook her to her core, and a stronger sentence would help Emily's family know she mattered to him.

Lloyd, who was crying Wednesday, talked to Emily's family from the stand. He expressed regret and sorrow, telling them he has had "to live with my decision and my responsibility of taking a life so senselessly."

"I'm deeply sorry. Emily was a great light in this world and was cut too short," he said.

Lloyd expressed intentions to teach safe driving, and said with her family's consent, he wants to start a scholarship in Emily's honor for other Moore students to attend OU.

"I hope to raise my children by honoring her life," he said.

Virgin described the case as one of the saddest he has seen, telling Emily's family she meant a lot to him and noting he has children of his own.

"I can't imagine what you're going through," Virgin said before delivering the sentence.

Jamie Berry covers police and court news for The Transcript. Reach her at jberry@normantranscript.com, 366-3532 or @JamieStitches13.