Emova Group SA (EPA:ALEMV) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate Emova Group SA (EPA:ALEMV) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Emova Group:

0.037 = €1.6m ÷ (€64m - €21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Emova Group has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Is Emova Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Emova Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 6.9% average reported by the Specialty Retail industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Emova Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Emova Group reported an ROCE of 3.7% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Emova Group's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:ALEMV Past Revenue and Net Income, November 16th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Emova Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Emova Group's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Emova Group has total assets of €64m and current liabilities of €21m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. Emova Group's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.